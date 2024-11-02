Japa: NGO tutors youth on opportunities awaiting them in Nigeria

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A Non-Governmental organization, Africa for Africa Initiative has enjoined youths in the country to desist from massive migration abroad for greener pastures (japa), noting there are opportunities awaiting to be tapped in Nigeria.

The NGO whose founder is the popular preacher, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is at the forefront of mentoring youth in the country to position them to a prosperous continent.

With the theme, ‘Comstitutional Conference,’ a number of lecturers were gathered on Friday 1st November at Sheraton, Lagos, to enlighten the youths on opportunities that are to be exploited to unleash their potentials.

In his opening remark, the CEO of Africa for Africa Initiative, Henry Akasili said the essence of the conference is “To help us build the future of Africa. Africa is rich in talents despite the challenges. The politics pulled us back and limit our potentials. We need solutions , with this discourse, there must be transformation of our youth.

“The youth are not only the future but the present, their creativities and energies are what Africa need to grow. We change the socio-political landscape of our people,” he stated.

He therefore asked the participants to keep an open mind with determination to excel.

A lecturer who is from oil and gas industry, Dr Benjamin Ubido noted that, “We have so many opportunities in Africa and in Nigeria what hinders us is based on the knowledge and available information we have.”

He explained that, if the population of Nigeria is considered vis-a-vis the available crude oil, the country is having just a drop in comparison with other oil producing states.

The businessman therefore advised the youth to leverage their potentials in agriculture, saying food is very vital in any nation around the world.

He lamented that everyone has portrayed farmers as poor but argued that there are opportunities awaiting the youth in agric sector to be able to make it in life.

He stressed that minimum amount spent on food monthly in Nigeria is N6 Trillion, adding that youth should go into agriculture to rise economically.

“I realize that the challenges we have in our young people is lack of information, pride and laziness and everyone wants to work from home,” he argued.

Citing example of cassave, Ubido maintained that the crop is being exported due to high demand for it, saying farmers are being pictured wrongly.

Deacon Armstrong Oyakhilome who was a former staff of World Bank and consultant for IITA spoke on the career progression in civil service as one of the available opportunities for youth to develop themselves.

“For you to be in the civil service, it takes care of all disciplines. Without civil servants, no government can function because civil service is the engine room, the brainbox of every government,” he noted

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Sergius Ogun encouraged the youth to pick interest in politics, saying they have opportunities to make it.

He however stated that the youth would have to create a niche at their local communities to position themselves for the leadership role.

“There is a niche market that you can create which must be identified. You have to begin to sow seeds today,” Ubido said.