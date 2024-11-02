Iwuanyanwu, a colossus, say Tinubu, Uzodimma

.We’re celebrating, not mourning him, Imo Gov

.Names edifice after Iwuanyanwu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is also Chairman of South East Governors Forum have described the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a colossus of no mean proportion who lived a life of service to humanity and God until his last day on earth.

Both, and others spoke at a well-attended funeral service of Chief Iwuanyanwu at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Atta in Ikeduru Anglican Diocese where torrents of remarks from the high and mighty who attended the event pointed to a man whose legacy of service in his community, State, region and country speak volume.

To show gratitude to Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions to Imo State in particular, Governor Uzodimma named one of his ongoing ambitious projects, the Imo International Conference Centre (IICC), after the departed President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and insisted that the South East was not mourning Chief Iwuanyanwu, but celebrating him.

The President described Iwuanyanwu as one who served the country in many official capacities, noting that “the Nation mourns him as an illustrious son of Nigeria.”

“Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was courageous, defiant of injustice, and uncompromising; he had the heart of a gladiator, resolute and indomitable,” said Tinubu.

Represented at the funeral service by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President added that “Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was enterprising, believed in Nigeria’s human and material abundance and fecundity and his investments cut across sectors and the Nation attests to this. He lived a life of service with his wealth, served his people and the nation at large.”

Tinubu commiserated with Iwuanyanwu’s family, the government and the people of Imo State and Ndigbo at large over the loss.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma comprehensively commended the late sage for his legacies in different aspects of life and said Imo State owes Iwuanyanwu a lot for his contributions to the wellbeing of the people and the State.

He proceeded to immortalize the illustrious son of Imo State by naming the International Conference Centre (IICC) in Owerri nearing completion after Iwuanyanwu.

The Governor took time to commend and thank his brother Governors of the South East – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – for coming together to provide leadership that made the funeral rites of Chief Iwuanyanwu seamless.

Uzodimma said that the gathering was not necessarily to mourn the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, but to celebrate a man who gave his life and resources to the service of God and humanity, emphasizing that “his legacies leave on.”

Uzodimma said that Iwuanyanwu died fighting for the cause of his people, humanity, Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

“He was a nationalist, a detribalised Nigerian, who had strong defining attributes, fighting for all to live together,” he added.

“He was a bridge builder, peace maker, pacesetter, accomplished father, philanthropist and welfarist. He was always there in times of need of the ordinary person,” Uzodimma said, adding that,

“Iwuanyanwu’s deeds will speak for him as can be seen in engineering, sports, aviation, media, banking, insurance, real estate and entrepreneurship.”

Like Tinubu, Uzodimma reiterated that Iwuanyanwu was a colossus in numerous ways, noting that “Imo State owes him a debt of gratitude as well as South East and Nigeria in general.”

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio represented by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe described Iwuanyanwu as “a trailblazer and friend of all who touched lives of people by being involved in different aspects of lives endeavour.”

He added: “Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a patriot, a nationalist, a detribalised Nigerian who believed in the unity of the country encompassed in justice, equity and fair play.”

Akpabio condoled with the family and all those affected by the demise of President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Earlier in his sermon, the Primate and Metropolitan of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Revd. Dr. Henry Ndukuba enjoined the congregation to serve the purpose of God in their lives.

He enjoined the Iwuanyanwu family to immortalize him by living as one united family even as he prayed that God will “raise another patriot who will lead Ndigbo honestly, sincerely, and selflessly.”

Ndukauba advised the President to convene a conference with the citizens of Nigeria to discuss issues concerning the welfare of the citizens of the nation.

He reminded the audience that there is God’s purpose for every man and family, and that all humanity is created from one blood, enjoining all to endeavour to live a life of sacrifice “because after death there will be judgment before God.”

He asked a pertinent question: “What will heaven remember you for?”

Ndukauba however noted that “there is hope for everybody, the family of Iwuanyanwu, Imo State and Nigeria,” hence he urged all to look unto God for salvation.

Earlier in the day, the body of Iwuanyanwu was brought to the Government House Owerri where the Governor, while receiving the remains, described the lying in state at the Government House as a “mark of recognition for his outstanding qualities to Imo State and Nigeria in general.”

This was followed by a commendations service at the Cathedral of Transfiguration of our Lord (CATOL) Owerri where a brief service was held in Iwuanyanwu’s honour by the Anglican Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Rt. Revd. Chukwuma Oparah.

Those who attended the funeral service at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew Atta, Ikeduru include the governors of Abia State, Enugu State and Imo State. Anambra and Enonyi state governors were represented by their deputies while Rivers and Delta state governors were represented by their commissioners.

The Wife of the former President Good luck Jonathan, Dame Patience, the wife of the Governor of Imo State, Barr. Mrs. Chioma Uzodimma and the deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru were also in attendance.

Others were the National Chairman of APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Chief Emma Enukwu , Deputy National Chairman, South of the APC, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and former Governors of Imo State – Achike Udenwa, Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Ihedioha.

Others include; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, former Senate Presidents – Anyim Pius Anyim, Adolphus Wabara and Ken Nnamani, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, former Chief of Army Staff Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, and Senator (Gen) Ike Nkwachukwu, among others.

Senator Osita Izunaso, Senator Patrick Ndubueze, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, among other members of the National Assembly graced the occasion.

The Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe and his Principal Officers, members of State Expanded Executive Council, leadership of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council led by HRM Eze EC Okeke, Chairman, Imo Elders Council/Deputy Chairman of Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya and his members, Captains of Industries and others too numerous to mention were in attendance.

Ndukauba and the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, His grace Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, led a large number of the clergy across denominations to grace the funeral service.

Iwuanyanwu’s heir apparent, Jide in his vote of thanks appreciated President Tinubu, Senate President, Governor Uzodimma, the South East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the entire Nigerians who have prayed with and for their family following his father’s passing and wished everyone well according to a statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor of Imo State.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2