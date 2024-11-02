31.2 C
Lagos
November 2, 2024
Trending now

Tinubu, Akpabio, Dame Jonathan, Uzodinma, others lead tributes at Iwuanyanwu’s burial

Japa: NGO tutors youth on opportunities awaiting them in Nigeria

Ex-Militant Group, MEND Vows To Protect Oil Installations In N’Delta From Attack…

Customers to enjoy 10% more data with MoneyMaster’s offer

New yam festival ,unveiling of Ozioma Traditional Association INC held in Lagos

Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani (SAN) at 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation…

Presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a…

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to…

African youths critical to achieving agenda 2063, says deputy Speaker Kalu

Exit of Chief Iwuanyanwu: May God raise another patriotic son for Igbos…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Ex-Militant Group, MEND Vows To Protect Oil Installations In N’Delta From Attack – Gbomo

by Ugo Amadi034

 

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Repentant militant group, the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) has pledged it’s readiness to support security operatives in safeguarding crude oil installations from attacks.

MEND’s position to provide assistance in protecting oil facilities in the Niger Delta region from any attack was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday November 1st, 2024 by it’s spokesman, Mr Jomo Gbomo.

The group condemned threat on crude oil facilities in Niger Delta by some ex-militants and agitators in the region.

Gbomo noted that the MEND would not support violence associated with political disputes between former Rivers Governor and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and his estranged political son and incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

MEND in the statement said, ”The threat to the economy of the country over a political dispute between two politicians who were allies is unfortunate, more so, both politicians are sons of the Niger Delta.

”We cannot in the present circumstance be tricked into carrying arms against the Nigerian state on behalf of any of them, not even for any price.

”As an Ijaw son, I know the gains of having an Ijaw man as governor in Rivers an achievement which would not have been possible but for collaboration of other ethnic groups.

”This healthy collaboration from the various ethnic groups which produced an Ijaw son as governor was spearheaded by the FCT Minister.

”On that note, we shall therefore, offer full cooperation to the security operatives so as to ensure that individuals or groups constituting threat to smooth crude oil exploration are alongside their sponsors brought to book.

”If you are going for a revenge, you better dig two graves, one for yourself and one for your enemy, a word is enough for the wise,’ he warned.

He however, urged the elders and traditional institutions in the region to unbiasly intervene in the lingering political crises while also urging affected parties to seek judicial redress if peaceful dialogue fails.

Related posts

PENGASSAN losses 4 members in helicopter crash

Ugo Amadi

Transparency briefing: funds allocation and projects reviewed

NewChampion

NDLEA intercepts US, Europe-bound drugs worth N16.6bn at seaports

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO