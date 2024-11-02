Ex-Militant Group, MEND Vows To Protect Oil Installations In N’Delta From Attack – Gbomo

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Repentant militant group, the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) has pledged it’s readiness to support security operatives in safeguarding crude oil installations from attacks.

MEND’s position to provide assistance in protecting oil facilities in the Niger Delta region from any attack was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday November 1st, 2024 by it’s spokesman, Mr Jomo Gbomo.

The group condemned threat on crude oil facilities in Niger Delta by some ex-militants and agitators in the region.

Gbomo noted that the MEND would not support violence associated with political disputes between former Rivers Governor and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and his estranged political son and incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

MEND in the statement said, ”The threat to the economy of the country over a political dispute between two politicians who were allies is unfortunate, more so, both politicians are sons of the Niger Delta.

”We cannot in the present circumstance be tricked into carrying arms against the Nigerian state on behalf of any of them, not even for any price.

”As an Ijaw son, I know the gains of having an Ijaw man as governor in Rivers an achievement which would not have been possible but for collaboration of other ethnic groups.

”This healthy collaboration from the various ethnic groups which produced an Ijaw son as governor was spearheaded by the FCT Minister.

”On that note, we shall therefore, offer full cooperation to the security operatives so as to ensure that individuals or groups constituting threat to smooth crude oil exploration are alongside their sponsors brought to book.

”If you are going for a revenge, you better dig two graves, one for yourself and one for your enemy, a word is enough for the wise,’ he warned.

He however, urged the elders and traditional institutions in the region to unbiasly intervene in the lingering political crises while also urging affected parties to seek judicial redress if peaceful dialogue fails.