Customers to enjoy 10% more data with MoneyMaster’s offer

Existing and new customers of MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, will henceforth enjoy 10 percent extra data on recharges from N1,000 and above, which is valid for 30 days with rollover option.

This innovative plan was unveiled to reward loyal customers and new ones, thus reaffirming the bank’s dedication to empowering Nigerians to manage their finances efficiently.

“We are committed to offering our customers products that enhance their lifestyle and help them master their money. With this offer, our existing and new customers can enjoy extended access to quality internet services whether it is streaming their favourite content, browsing top sites, or catching up on trends on their favourite social media apps”, said Julius Arhebun, head of Agency Banking at MoneyMaster PSB.

He stated further that, “to enjoy the benefit, existing customers can simply buy a data bundle of N1000 or above from their mobile wallets, savings account or individual current account via our USSD banking code *995#, mobile app or web banking. New customers can enjoy the offer by opening accounts via the USSD banking platform or downloading the mobile application”,

The promo is available for Glo customers on various banking channels including the MoneyMaster PSB app, USSD banking code *995# and MoneyMaster PSB Web banking.

MoneyMaster PSB which was issued a license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in August 2020 has been instrumental in providing financial technology services to bridge the gap between the banked, underbanked and unbanked populace