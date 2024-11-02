Celebration of Africa Youth Day ,Youth Leadership, Nat’l Development held in Abuja

Chairman of the occasion Arise Nigeria Youth Summit Hon Jeremiah Umoru, Hon Zakaria Nyampa and Hon Baggos Musa Dachung, during the celebration of Africa Youth Day THEME” the Future of Nigeria; Youth Leadership and National Development, at the National Assembly in Abuja Friday… Photo: ANAYO OPARA.

Cross Section of the Nigerian Youths during the Celebration of Africa Youth Day THEME ” the Future of Nigeria; Youth Leadership and National Development, at the National Assembly in Abuja Friday Photo: ANAYO OPARA.

