American Society of Civil Engineers, Nigeria Section ,resilient infrastructure conference held in Lagos

L-R ..Immediate past President American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr Rasheed Hassan; (ASCE) Abuja President Engr. Mobolaji Olagbemiro; President (ASCE) Nigeria Section Engr Austin Odibi; representative of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President, Engr.Ali Rabiu; Head Corporate Civil Projects, Engr Ken Azike; during the Resilient Infrastructure Conference held at the at the Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja in Lagos 25/9/2024 … PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Head Corporate Civil Projects, Engr Ken Azike; immediate past President American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr Rasheed Hassan; ASCE) Abuja President Engr. Mobolaji Olagbemiro; President (ASCE) Nigeria Section Engr Austin Odibi; representative of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President, Engr.Ali Rabiu; National Secretary General, The Nigerian Institution of Highways & Transportation, Engr. Dr. Mudasiru Bola and Mada Abbas (NSE) President Representative .

L-r …Vice Chairman NICE Lagos Chapter, Engr Shobowole Bolaji; immediate Past President American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr Rasheed Hassan; past National Chairman (NICE) Engr.Dr . Robbie Owivry; General Manager, Lagos State Public Works and Corporation, Engr Tokunbo Ajanaku; Past President (ASCE) Engr Ajose Otinwa; Publicity Chairman, Engr Ahmed Ayinla and Agbeleye Okikijesu.

L-r… Dr. Emmanuel Adeyemo; past President (ASCE) Engr Ajose Otinwa; Engr Adetiba Aderayo; at the conference.

L-r …The Nigerian Institution of Highways & Transportation, Engr. Dr. Mudasiru Bola; Senior Architect and Sustainability Associate, ARC. Omoyeni Olayiwola; Associate Partner, ARUP, Engr.Nimot Muili; Deputy Project Lead, the Ark Legacy project, ARC Opeyemi Sina–Olulana, during the panel discussants.

L-r …Past President (ASCE) Engr Ajose Otinwa; immediate past President American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE) Nigeria Section, Engr Rasheed Hassan; President (ASCE) Nigeria Section Engr Austin Odibi; representative of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President, Engr.Ali Rabiu and Mada Abbas (NSE) President Representative during the Resilient Infrastructure Conference on ‘ Building Climate – Resilient Infrastructure in Nigeria’ held at Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja in Lagos on 25/9/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

