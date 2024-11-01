Torrents of tributes, encomiums, eulogies as Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu goes home today

Global community comprising diplomats, some heads of foreign missions and organizations are expected to join the who is who in Nigeria to be led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former heads of state, serving and former governors, royal fathers, members of parliaments at both the federal and state levels as well as the business moguls as they converge in Owerri, Imo State capital today to bid final farewell to one of Nigeria’s most resourceful businessman, politician, philanthropist and humanitarian, Chief (Dr) Engr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was until his death on July 25, 2024 the President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide. He died at the age of 82. His remains will be committed to mother earth today in his country home in Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, chieftain of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a delegation of Lagos White Cap Chiefs who will be representing His Royal Majesty Alaiyeluwa Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election His Excellency Peter Obi, leadership of the Senate and Federal House of Representatives, all the governors of the South East geo-political zone who are standing as chief mourners, Board of Trustees and the National Working Committee members of PDP and the ruling party, APC, former Commonwealth Secretary General Chief Emeka Anyaoku among other top dignitaries are expected in Owerri to pay their last respects to Late Chief Iwuanyanwu; an outstanding nationalist and entrepreneur of extra ordinary status.

Deputy Governor of Imo State Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru who paid a working visiting to the Iwuanyanwu family earlier in the week confirmed that every arrangement has been perfected in line with approvals by the state government to ensure a befitting burial for Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, a man who was honoured with chieftaincy titles by virtually all the communities in every region of the country.

He held the traditional title of Balogun Babagunwa of Ibadan Land, Maiyegun of Idoko in Osun State and Oniserere of Aramokun Land of Ekiti State among others.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was among the very few Nigerians whose national honour awards were upgraded on three occasions as to earn him Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Mr Babatunde Sanwo-Olu had at a service of songs oganised in honour of the late business mogul at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos recently described Iwuanyanwu as a patriot who dedicated himself to the growth of the nation in both the economic and political fronts.

According to him, “As a business icon, Chief Iwuanyanwu built the Iwuanyanwu Group into a powerhouse, an enviable business conglomerate that spans several industries. His contribution to the media space gave birth to what we know today as the Champion Newspaper. It amplified the voice of the less privileged and he gave hope to the hopeless, strengthening the voice of the Press in our country, his commitment to youth and youth development is equally inspiring.

“In politics, Chief Emmanuel was a respected elder statesman and a champion of unity. His voice resonated particularly in advocating not only for Igbo but for Nigeria at home and promoting across our nation.

“His message was a message of a diverse ethnic group and appreciating that we could be different, but we’re all the same.

“His philanthropic efforts are a reflection of his generous spirit. Through his foundation, countless scholarships were awarded to underprivileged students, and his support for his community touched lives beyond his state of Imo state and here in Lagos, we felt it and beyond his commitment to improving education and expanding opportunities for the less fortunate and less privileged will forever stand as part of his enduring legacy.”

Similarly, Chief Emeka Anyaoku had in a remark soaked with emotions noted that “his title in the Igbo language is Ahaejiagamba, a name which, in a journey, takes you through towns and communities unhindered. That was the name he bore. That was the name his people in Igbo gave him and that was the name that they will remember him for”

Meanwhile, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s final journey to Atta, Ikeduru for burial gathered momentum on October 26 when his remains were received in Enugu by the Ohaneze Ndigbo during a service of songs at which Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah described him as an iroko, champion of national unity who built bridges and provided arm of friendship across the various regions.

There was another service of songs/tributes in honour of the fallen hero at CATOL in Owerri on Tuesday October 29. This preceded the reception of his remains at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport on Wednesday.

Executive Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma welcomed the body of Iwuanyanwu at the Imo State Government House Owerri yesterday from where the remains were conveyed in a colourful convoy to the Glass House which served as the corporate head office of Iwuanyanwu Holdings from where he presided over no fewer than 28 successful companies and organizations. There was also a novelty football match between Ex-Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club players and Ex-Enyimba Football Club at the Dan Anyiam Staduim, Owerri.

Also, St Mathew’s Anglican Cathedral Atta Ikeduru which was built and donated by Chief Iwuanyanwu will play host to the funeral church service which is expected to start at 10am today. Religious leaders of all denominations are already set for the commendation.