Suspend SSA on Students’ Matters – NANS urges Adeleke

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Osun Axis has called on the State Governor Ademola Adeleke to suspend the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Students’ Matters, Oladejo Basiru Aderoju, over allegations of misconduct and misuse of Government funds.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, the chairman, NANS JCC OSUN AXIS, Ogungbe Taiwo, alleged that Aderoju was sponsoring a factional election of the association.

He further held that, Aderoju was collaborating with main opposition in the State, the All Progressive Congress, APC, to disrupt the state’s tranquility, accusing that the SSA was sponsoring thugs to kidnap student leaders and orchestrating DSS arrests.

According to him, the Congress, being the highest decision-making authority, has unequivocally empowering the Chairman to constitute the Conventional Planning Committee (CPC) tasked with overseeing the seamless transition of power to the next leadership.

“Regrettably, certain individuals, driven by a nefarious agenda to destabilize the peaceful atmosphere of the State, have brazenly utilized the Association’s name to conduct an unauthorized election, falsely claiming affiliation with the organisation.

“The Osun State Government, through the Secretary to the State Government and the Governor’s office, explicitly prohibited factional elections yesterday and warned against such action. Nonetheless, Mr. Oladejo Basiru Aderoju, SSA on Students’ Matters to Osun State Governor, in collusion with APC elements hell-bent on jeopardizing the State’s peace and the good work of the performing governor, flagrantly sponsored the factional election.

“The Congress condemns Oladejo Basiru Aderoju’s destructive actions, including sponsoring thugs to kidnap student leaders and orchestrating DSS arrests. His defiance stems from misappropriating government funds intended for legitimate purposes,” he said.