Sharia Law: Stop promoting religious sentiment – Clergy urges NASS members

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The state Chairman, TEKAN/ECWA, Rev. Dr. Phillip Micah Dopah has expressed concern on the promotion of Sharia Law in the country.

He stated this while speaking with Journalists in Jalingo.

He was visibly angered repeatedly that Nigerians are not happy in this current dispensation and that bringing issue of Sharia law will end up triggering the inflated injury on Nigerians and warned that enough is enough.

On the implication of Sharia law, he said,

“Christian dominated number will not adhere to such law even if implemented at the National Assembly.

“The resultant effect will cause more harm than good thereby paving the way for anarchy and chaos in our land.

In his suggestion/ advice to Christian lawmakers at the National Assembly, Dr. Micah Dopa urged the legislators to always support bills that will promote national unity, development, cohesion, and above all the one that has direct bearing to the suffering of Nigerians regardless of religion or tribes.

“We are disturbed by the tense debate that erupted on the floor of the House of Representatives assembly over Sharia law a couple of days ago, The sponsor of the bill has been warned against promoting religious sentiment or face the wrath of God.

Recall that last week, national law makers from the green chamber were close to uproar over heated debate on Sharia law during plenary, a bill that was violently opposed by legislators from the Christian faith.

He condemned in strong terms the sponsors of the Sharia bill and warned that whoever proposes such a bill should be ready to face the anger of God.

“Such bill was ill-motivated and miscalculated particularly at this point in time when Nigerians are faced with numerous challenges ranging from hardship, corruption, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, power failure, policy somersault, others under Bola Tinubu led administration.

“It is unfortunate that some northern lawmakers have nothing to contribute to national unity and development, with deficiency of exposure and integrity, always demonstrating their ignorance by sponsoring a bill that can crumble the nation”

The Clergy observed that the present state- of- the nation does not need Sharia law hence Nigeria is a Secular state with freedom of religion guaranteeing her citizens to worship and belong to any faith of their choice.