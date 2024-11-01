Presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a presentation to Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch

L-R… Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, and Principal Partner, ProjectOne Consultant, Engr.Babatunji Adegoke, during a presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a presentation to the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch on Reimagining Project Management in Nigeria: Innovative approaches for the 21st Century, on the 15th of October 2024.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2