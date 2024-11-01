28.2 C
Lagos
November 2, 2024
Trending now

Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani (SAN) at 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation…

Presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a…

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to…

African youths critical to achieving agenda 2063, says deputy Speaker Kalu

Exit of Chief Iwuanyanwu: May God raise another patriotic son for Igbos…

Champion Newspapers Annual awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos

Books address how wellness leads to ‘better life’

Lagos PFN inaugurates new executives……Yemi Davids vows to prioritize unity  

Kudos to Reps for stopping Oyedepo’s Airstrip licence -MURIC

Olaonipekun urges parents to lead children in God’s ways  

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a presentation to Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch

by Peter Anayo064

L-R… Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, and Principal Partner, ProjectOne Consultant, Engr.Babatunji Adegoke, during a presentation of Certificate of Merit to Engr. Babatunji Adegoke for delivering a presentation to the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Lagos Branch on Reimagining Project Management in Nigeria: Innovative approaches for the 21st Century,  on the 15th of October 2024.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Champion Newspapers Annual awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos

NewChampion

Empowerment scheme

Peter Anayo

Convener, Arise Women, Dr Siju Iluyomade Celebrate her birthday at 60

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO