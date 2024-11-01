26.2 C
Lagos
November 1, 2024
Trending now

MEMAN Allay Fears Of Fuel Scarcity, Assures Of Adequate Stocks

Gov Fubara Didn’t Shut down NNPCL, oil Companies In Rivers – RSG

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Recognized as Most Labour-Friendly Governor in Nigeria

FG secures Jindal Group’s commitment to offtake natural gas for $4bn Hot…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 1,2024

Torrents of tributes, encomiums, eulogies as Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu goes home…

Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu: The Colossus redefined (1942-2004)

Nigeria- Slovenia Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Business Forum held in Lagos

Inauguration of Local Organising Committee of Nat’l Legislative organised by, members House…

Marowin enhances industry uptime with exclusive Elcometer partnership

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

MEMAN Allay Fears Of Fuel Scarcity, Assures Of Adequate Stocks

by Ugo Amadi028

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has assured that it’s members have significant stock of products in their tanks.

 

It said the members also have access to significant stock of products in the tanks of its suppliers (including Dangote Refinery and NNPC Trading Limited), and a clear line of sight on future supplies for all petroleum products.

 

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Clement Isong, said the benefit of diversification of supply and deregulation is that diligent marketers can plan and book in advance for their supply needs and make adequate adjustments and alternative arrangements in advance to avoid product outages.

He stated: “MEMAN does not envisage any outages of petroleum products in the immediate future or in the near term.

We urge the public not to panic-buy petroleum products, as our supply efficiency continues to improve, and logistics optimization begin to set in.

 

“MEMAN members shall continue to do all within their power to optimize their supply and logistics costs and efficiency to ensure the highest level of availability, accessibility and affordability for their customers in the increasingly competitive environment.”

Related posts

NNPC Ltd Launches Free Cancer Screening Campaign, Targets 3,000 Nigerians

Ugo Amadi

Oyebanji sees OTL as a Vital Platform for Collaboration, Innovation of Africa’s Downstream sector

Ugo Amadi

OTL 2024: NMDPRA pledges to drive CNG sector growth, safety

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO