MEMAN Allay Fears Of Fuel Scarcity, Assures Of Adequate Stocks

The Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has assured that it’s members have significant stock of products in their tanks.

It said the members also have access to significant stock of products in the tanks of its suppliers (including Dangote Refinery and NNPC Trading Limited), and a clear line of sight on future supplies for all petroleum products.

Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Clement Isong, said the benefit of diversification of supply and deregulation is that diligent marketers can plan and book in advance for their supply needs and make adequate adjustments and alternative arrangements in advance to avoid product outages.

He stated: “MEMAN does not envisage any outages of petroleum products in the immediate future or in the near term.

We urge the public not to panic-buy petroleum products, as our supply efficiency continues to improve, and logistics optimization begin to set in.

“MEMAN members shall continue to do all within their power to optimize their supply and logistics costs and efficiency to ensure the highest level of availability, accessibility and affordability for their customers in the increasingly competitive environment.”