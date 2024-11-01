Lagos PFN inaugurates new executives……Yemi Davids vows to prioritize unity  

CHINYERE IKEANYI

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Lagos chapter has been inaugurated with a charge from the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, to the leadership to embrace unity and fostering fellowship within the Pentecostal body.

Bishop Oke, who gave the charge while praying for the 12 new executive and provincial chairmen at the inauguration ceremony held at the Convenant Nation, Iganmu Lagos, said unity was very essential for the health and growth of the church of Christ.

Stating that the new era the PFN Lagos has been praying for is here, Oke urged the body to close the old chapter and move forward.

‘I was reliably informed that the PFN PFN Lagos State has been praying and fasting for a new era. The new era you have been praying for is here. We are in the era of former and latter rain together. Lagos PFN, you are entering season of unprecedented abundance and it will flow in every church through the fellowship and restore to you the year the locust and cankerworm has eaten.

“Lagos PFN shall never be ashamed. The new era that the outgoing executives has been praying for for two years, I want to declare to you as the national president of PFN; Lagos PFN, you are entering into new and glorious era. Let’s come together, close old chapter and move ahead.

“The chosen, the next and the best, you see what makes him the best it’s because he is the best and whosoever God has chosen is the best”, Oke stated.

The National Chairman of the Inauguration Committee, Archbishop Joseph Ojo, after coordinating the rites of inauguration of Pastor Davids, advised the new chairman to work as chief servant and work to serve with all due diligence.

Said he: “You are chief servant in PFN, you are to serve and not be served. In your ministry, you are permitted to use ‘I’ but in PFN, its ‘We’. It is a collective responsibility; share the labour and also the glory. Not seeking your own glory”, he said.

Unity of the church is my priority -Lagos PFN chairman

In his inaugural speech, the PFN chairman, Lagos chapter, Pastor Akinyemi Davids, who is also Founder of Global Impact Church, revealed that the topmost of his agenda was the unity of the church while stressing that a divided house cannot make impact.

In his words: ‘We are going to work on reconciliation of aggrieved parties we are going to work on the unity of the church as the Lord gives the grace. We are working on those who have been hurt by the process. I spent extensive time praying for Lagos Church. I never knew this was going to come up. The body of Christ will wax stronger and stronger while the house of Saul will grow weaker and weaker.

“We believe PFN needs to focus on the reality of the name Pentecostal. It is is not Pentecostal Political Party it is Pentecostal fellowship so we need to come together in love to make impact in our society and live up to our billing’”.

