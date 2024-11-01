26.2 C
November 1, 2024
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Recognized as Most Labour-Friendly Governor in Nigeria

by Ugo Amadi

 

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been praised by the Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS) as the most labour-friendly governor in Nigeria. This recognition comes after Governor Yusuf sponsored a capacity-building workshop for labour leaders in the state, making him the first governor to do so in 2024.

The institute’s Director General, Dr. Raji Michael, expressed gratitude for the governor’s commitment to workers’ education and his support for union executives and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Kano Chapter. The workshop, held from September 11-13, 2024, focused on conflict management for harmonious industrial labour relations.

Governor Yusuf’s efforts have been commended for promoting peaceful industrial relations and progress in Kano State. The training provided valuable insights and practical conflict resolution strategies, leading to renewed enthusiasm among participants.

Additionally, the governor has demonstrated his commitment to workers’ welfare by approving a minimum wage of N71,000 for state civil servants, a move that has been widely appreciated. This development underscores Governor Yusuf’s dedication to improving labour relations and promoting economic growth in Kano State.

