Exit of Chief Iwuanyanwu: May God raise another patriotic son for Igbos –Anglican Primate

.He died fighting for Igbos, all Nigerians, says Tinubu

L-r …Imo state governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma, his wife Barr Chioma Uzodimma, Mrs Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume, who represented President Bola Tinubu at the funeral service of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Late Chief Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu held at the Cathedral Church of St Mathew Atta Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, Friday.

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Archbishop and Primate of all Nigeria, the Most Rev. Dr Henry Ndukuba expressing concern over the sudden demise of Chief Dr Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu has prayed to God to raise another patriotic leader like him for the Igbos.

He urged the Igbos to understand their position in Nigeria and consider unity and togetherness as paramount and crucial to their existence.

Delivering a sermon at the funeral service in honour of the late Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu, at the Cathedral Church of St Mathew Atta Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo state, Friday, the Archbishop stated that the who is who came together to celebrate the life and time of the late Icon.

He encouraged Ndigbo to emulate the shining legacies of Chief Iwuanyanwu and prayed that God raise a replacement that would not betray the Igbos.

According to him, “We need in our land, a patriotic leader who will carry the Igbos along like Chief Iwuanyanwu did” adding, “We need a man of good character that will speak for the Igbos boldly”.

He noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu was a man of his people who stood out in the development of Ndigbo and the Nigerian Nation

The man of God noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu served the Igbos meritoriously and also supported the church both within and outside the Anglican Communion pointing out that Chief Iwuanyanwu loved church music hence he compiled some selected hymns for devotion.

“He has a love of service to humanity and was a national leader and a detribalised person,” the primate said recalling that in the short period of time, he led the Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide, the organisation “experienced peace”

He also noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu all along kicked against injustice and preached peace in the country explaining, ” we cannot be preaching peace in Nigeria while there is injustice all over the country”.

The Primate therefore called on President Bola Amed Tinubu to initiate a national dialogue to bring lasting peace in the country pointing out that Nigerians are good people who must rise up again.

Speaking further, the Primate noted that the purpose of God creating man is for man to serve God and humanity believing that man will always be held accountable for whatever he says or does.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, commended the governors of the South Eastern states for providing leadership in the zone.

He said, “I want to commend my governors of the zone for pulling resources together to celebrate a man who gave his life for humanity,” believing that the name of Chief Iwuanyanwu will continue to be remembered by the Igbos and all Nigerians.

President Tinubu noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu died in active service to his people as he was fighting for the Igbos and Nigerians as a whole.

However, the event was a harvest of who is who in all aspects of human endeavours.

