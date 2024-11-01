28.2 C
November 2, 2024
Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani (SAN) at 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of investiture as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo066

L-r… Chairman of Orient Global Group of Companies, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii;  wife of the Celebrant, Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; the Celebrant, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker House of Representative Hon Benjamin Kalu.   During the 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of and investiture of Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) titled ‘ The Story of Legal and Human Rights Activism’  held at  Abuja on 30/9/2024

L-r…  Book Reviewer, Prof Chief Mike Ozekhome; wife of the Celebrant, Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; her husband  Dr Monday Ubani (SAN).

L-r … Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio and  Abia State  Governor Dr  Alex Otti.

From 4th left wife of the Celebrant, Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; the Celebrant, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Senator Osita Izunaso and others during the 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of and investiture of Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title ‘ the Story of Legal and Human rights Activism’  held at  Abuja on 30/9/2024… COURTESY from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

