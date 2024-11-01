Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani (SAN) at 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of investiture as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) held in Abuja

L-r… Chairman of Orient Global Group of Companies, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii; wife of the Celebrant, Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; the Celebrant, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Speaker House of Representative Hon Benjamin Kalu. During the 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of and investiture of Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) titled ‘ The Story of Legal and Human Rights Activism’ held at Abuja on 30/9/2024

L-r… Book Reviewer, Prof Chief Mike Ozekhome; wife of the Celebrant, Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; her husband Dr Monday Ubani (SAN).

L-r … Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti.

From 4th left wife of the Celebrant, Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; the Celebrant, Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Senator Osita Izunaso and others during the 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of and investiture of Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title ‘ the Story of Legal and Human rights Activism’ held at Abuja on 30/9/2024… COURTESY from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2