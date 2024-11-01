Dangote Refinery Denies Receiving Payment For Products Delivery From IPMAN

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has denied receiving any payments from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to purchase refined petroleum products.

However it admitted that discussions are ongoing with IPMAN, but that it is misleading to suggest that the Association is experiencing difficulties loading refined products from its refinery, as management of the facility currently has no direct business dealings with them.

“Consequently, we cannot be held responsible for any payments made to other entities.” It said in a statement last night.

The Refinery management clarified that payment in mention has been made through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and not directly to the refinery.

In the same vein, it said the NNPCL has neither approved, nor authorised the refinery to release its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to IPMAN.

“We would like to emphasise that we can meet the nation’s demand for all petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel.

“At present, we can load 2,900 trucks per day and we have also been evacuating petroleum products by sea.

“We advise IPMAN to register with us and make direct payment as we have more than enough petroleum products to satisfy the needs of their members.” it said.

“Furthermore, we believe it is instructive for all stakeholders to refrain from making unfounded statements in the media, as that could undermine the economic re-engineering efforts of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” Conducting business through public speculation is counterproductive and unpatriotic. In the interest of our country, we encourage all stakeholders to collaborate and heed the advice of President Tinubu, while promoting a unified approach, rather than engaging in media conflicts and needless propaganda.” the statement signed by Anthony Chiejina Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group added.