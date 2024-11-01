Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos

L-R… Mrs. Ijeoma Kuja; Mrs. Ebere Egbuna; Mrs. Ijeoma Anowai; Mrs. Maureen Akpanebe; Chief Mrs. Rosemary Igwe; Stakeholder Mr. Edwin Uche Obiora; Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo); Mrs. Adaeze Anosike; Mrs. Ngozi Kalu; Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anyibe; Princess Ify Okpala; during the Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to the family of Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos on 14/9/2024.

Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) signing the condolence register.

Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) (middle) during the Condolence visit by Members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to the family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos on 14/9/2024.

