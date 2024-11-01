28.2 C
Lagos
November 1, 2024
Trending now

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to…

African youths critical to achieving agenda 2063, says deputy Speaker Kalu

Exit of Chief Iwuanyanwu: May God raise another patriotic son for Igbos…

Champion Newspapers Annual awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos

Books address how wellness leads to ‘better life’

Lagos PFN inaugurates new executives……Yemi Davids vows to prioritize unity  

Kudos to Reps for stopping Oyedepo’s Airstrip licence -MURIC

Olaonipekun urges parents to lead children in God’s ways  

 Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria, Annual General Meeting, Induction Ceremony held…

Investigative hearing on Circumstances surrounding non implementation of Int’l Cargo tracking notes…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

Condolence visit by members of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos

by Peter Anayo029

L-R… Mrs. Ijeoma Kuja;  Mrs. Ebere Egbuna; Mrs. Ijeoma Anowai; Mrs. Maureen Akpanebe; Chief  Mrs. Rosemary  Igwe;  Stakeholder  Mr. Edwin Uche Obiora; Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo); Mrs. Adaeze Anosike; Mrs. Ngozi Kalu; Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anyibe; Princess Ify Okpala; during the Condolence visit by members of  Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to the family of Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos on 14/9/2024.

Founder / President Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) signing the condolence register.

Founder / President  Mrs. Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo)   (middle)  during the Condolence visit by Members of  Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation to the family of late Ifeanyi Uba in Lagos on 14/9/2024.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

This teen became the youngest person to summit the world’s highest peaks. Now he wants others to follow in his footsteps

NewChampion

Gov Fubara Receives New CP, Says Rivers Govt Has Nothing Against Police

Ugo Amadi

13th Global Media and Information Literacy Week in Jordan: Nigeria participates, calls for Int’l support for the Literacy Institute

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO