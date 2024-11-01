Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu: The Colossus redefined (1942-2004)

Humanity, in all its ramifications, has always had its unique and most times, extraordinary ways of molding, shaping and indeed reinventing the wheel of creation to the extent that it stimulates the sub consciousness of the immortal in a manner that does not allow any generation to be bereft of extraordinary events, people and circumstances. It is in reference to people and events that Mother Nature made a quick reminder in recalling that there are two major aspects of life worth paying special attention to: our actions and the spaces between our actions. And when nature spurs the best from its reservoir, it does it with such incredible fragrance that the history books would turn to its back cover in order to accommodate essential details. Such was the special circumstance which characterized the bequeathing of an enigma; a genius, an impactful philanthropist, a catalyst for political, social-economic and cultural development; Chief Engr Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu; Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo, the quintessential leader of men and resources who successfully migrated his youth into the adult folder for the singular purpose of fostering and indeed galvanizing the unity and successes of Nigeria.

There is no gain in saying that Chief Iwuanyanwu CFR, OFR, MFR, KSC, FNSE, FNIST; a man who earned 10 academic qualifications, 15 professional qualifications, 54 academic honoours/awards, 10 international awards, 45 traditional/chieftaincy titles, listed in world’s Who-is-Who, played leadership roles to no fewer than 82 institutions including serving as Pro-Chancellor and Council Chairman of universities and proprietor of no fewer than 20 outlandishly successful companies spanning across the construction industry, finance sector, shipping, aviation, manufacturing, the media, agro-business, health, property and real estate, sports and brewing sector among others was a rare gift to humanity for he obviously stretched the benevolence in creation to its elastic limit thus touching lives positively and transforming situations and circumstances to the benefit of mankind.

Legendry William Shakespeare may have spoken directly of Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu when he remarked that “When beggars die, there are no comets seen: The heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes.” Although comets were in their abundance on September 4 of 1942 when Emmanuel Chukwuemeka was born for he was of a special breed, the pure truth was that galaxy of stars were actually up in the skies in the morning of Thursday, July 25, 2024 to announce his triumphant arrival at the throne of heaven as he breathed his last of the air of life on that glorious day when he exchanged mortality for immortality.

It must be stated in the strongest terms that Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was a true nationalist casted in the same mould as the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Michael Okpala, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Mallam Aminu Kano among other frontline political gladiators who sacrificed their all in exchange for a united Nigeria which they never saw from regional prisms but as a magnified entity with the capacity of stimulating and moderating both the economic and political activities in Africa and beyond.

It is worth emphasizing that Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who volunteered to fight on the side of Biafra and indeed received bullets in defense of equity and fairness was deeply instrumental to the negotiations which led to a post war united Nigeria where individuals, groups and organizations are encouraged to pursue their dreams devoid of intimidation, marginalization or harassments. His strong drive in fostering a united Nigeria informed his decision not to accept the governorship of the old Imo State when it was trusted on him as he opted for the nation’s presidency from where he had hoped to prosper citizens across the divide. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu’s reign as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo was cut short by an unavoidable death since he was a mortal, but he stood out as the one who perhaps had the most successful tenure. His Royal Alaiyeluwa Oba Rilwanu Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu 1, Oba of Lagos attested to this when he likened him to the oak tree; gigantic and resourceful.

Emmanuel was on the podium on three different political era contesting for the office of Nigeria’s highest office, the presidency. And for the purpose of national leadership, he was a leading member of the NNC, NRC, UNCP, APP, ANPP, PDP, etc. He was a statesman par excellence. He left his footprints on every one of these great endeavours. His legacy will live on for future generations, providing a clear pathway for those who genuinely want to succeed and make their lives meaningful through perseverance, hard work, and self-belief, so they too can leave their mark on the sands of time.

An outstanding bridge builder, Iwuanyanwu succeeded in planting unity trees in virtually all regions and states of the federation culminating in giving one of his daughters in marriage to the Arishekola Alao family of Ibadan, Oyo State. He was a true and unique leader, as they rarely come! He put the needs of his people before his own, even if doing so meant sacrificing his happiness, safety, and growth of his wide business concerns. As a retired Biafra army officer and an activist, he was never afraid for his life every time he fiercely talked about the condition of the Ndigbo in Nigeria. He took no prisoners.

There is a near consensus that the milk of human kindness in Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, the man for whom the bell tolls knew no bound for there were avalanche of people of all tribes, races, religions and nationalities who quenched their thirst from his fountain of philanthropy. Iwuanyanwu gave without let. He embraced without resentment. He shared without hindrance. Iwuanyanwu Foundation; an educational and development trust, Iwuanyanwu National Ambulance Foundation; a medical health sector intervention outfit are part of the channels which he effectively deployed in propagating his numerous outreach projects and programmes. Giving out scholarships was a way of life for him. He had once summarized his philosophy of life and living in saying that “honesty, integrity, diligence and industry prosperity and other talents are talents given to individuals by the good Lord on trust for greater benefits of mankind”. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu no doubt used his share of talents judiciously hence the sea of love and affection which people of goodwill involuntarily bestowed on him even at death.

Our hero, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka who served as the 11th President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, preceded by George Obiozor, may have had an unsigned charter of service with Ndigbo, Nigeria, and mankind in general from where he inspired and attempted to reposition Nigeria in global context, he was never distracted from playing the role of a successful family man considering that his immediate family served as his most dependable motivator, inspiration and most importantly, the honest critic which pushed him to achieving much more greater things than he had embarked on. The multi-billion naira church; St Mathew Anglican Church, a cathedral which he single-handedly built and donated to his community of Atta in Ikeduru area of Imo State points to his abiding faith in God as the author and finisher of our faith.

In all these, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu for whom prayers are been said for the repose of his soul was not a saint and he never pretended to be one while he lived for he had his own fair share of enemies many which precipitated from either misinformation or the lack of it. A life of turbulence and noise may have seem desirable to the one who led it, but for Iwuanyanwu, wisdom was a pearl found only in still waters. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu spread happiness, peace and love to people indiscriminately, just as roses spread their fragrance everywhere. As mortals derobe him of all the earthly titles, let the angels decorate him with more rewarding accolades.