Champion Newspapers Annual awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos

L-r Chairman of the Occasion, Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; presents Champion Newspapers 2023 Banker of the Year to GMD/CEO Zenith Bank PLC, DR Ebenezer Onyeagwu, his wife. Mrs Kachi Onyeagwu; Executive Director Zenith Bank Plc Mrs. Adobi Nwapa. During the Champion Newspapers award held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 25/5/2024. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presents Most Outstanding Public Servant of the year award to MD/CEO of Nigeria Ports Authority Mr Mohammed Bello Koro.

L-r Representative of the Governor of Anambra State his Deputy, Dr. OnyekaChukwu Ibezim; received Governor of the Year award on infrastructure and rural development from Former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke

l-r Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema, presents Most Innovative Brand CEO of the year to Chairman/GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha, His Wife Mrs, Franca Onuoha.

L-r Mr Emmanuel Ifejika, Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Received Champion Newspapers Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the Year award from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Mrs Uzo Inno-Okoye.

MD/CEO of Pinnatech Group, High Chief Dr. Christopher Ndusbusi Received the Manufacture of the Year award from, Former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke.

From 2nd left , Chairman, Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr Augustine Onwumere & President, Dr Jayne Onwumere received Champion Most Outstanding Real Estate Company of the Year from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Editor-in-Chief /Managing director (CNL) Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, while others watch.

R-L Chairman/Chief Executive NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presenting Philanthropist of the Year award to GMD/CEO Felak Concept Group Mrs (Dr) Aishia Sulaiman Achimugu, OFR

L-r Managing Director Diamond Leeds Limited, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu received the “Philanthropist of the Year” Award, received by Chief Elochukwu Ifekudu Presented by the Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited. Mr Gabrie l Ogbechie

Chairman /CEO Caades Group, Dr Chimaobi Anyaso, received the Entrepreneur of the year award from Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema.

L-r Acting Director General /CEO. Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt, Chris Ona Najomo received Champion Newspapers Aviation Pillar of the Year, former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

L-r Mrs Alice Ojochide Onyema, Lady Ada Lady Ada Chukwudozie; Elder Eke Ekeoma; his wife MD/CEO Nepail Energies, Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; received Champion Newspapers Oil and Gas Personality of the Year award Chairman, Air Peace Airline Dr Allen Onyema, and others.

L-r Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; Group Managing Director/Editor–in–chief of Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Chairman /Chief Executive NDLEA. Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) OFR; Presenting Visionary Leader of Democracy of the Year to the Governor of Borno State represented by his Deputy. Umar Usman Kadafur.

R-L Managing Director, Mainland Oil and Gas Company, Prince Dr. Chris Igwe, Presenting Democracy an Honourable Commissioner, Present Champion Newspapers 2023 Face of Democracy award to Governor of Akwa Ibom State, represented by Commissioner Ministry of Transport Hon. Orman Esin, with them is Hon Commissioner of Chieftaincy and LG Affairs, Dr Frank Archibong.

L-r former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, Senator Osita Izunaso, CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Group Managing Director / Editor-in-chief of Champion Newspapers Limited.Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs Franca Onuoha; Most Innovative Brand CEO of the Year to Chairman/GMD of Fradrill Oil Services Limited Chief Dr. Michael Onuoha.

Mr Emmanuel Ifejika, Chairman/CEO at Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Dr (Mrs) Catherine Uju Ifejika OFR. Most Outstanding Corporate Leader of the Year Award from Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South East Zone Lady Ada Chukwudozie (all Middle) pose with friends.

President, Property World Africa Network, (PWAN) Dr. Jayne Onwumere (middle) with PWAN Groups poss. for Picture During the Champion Newspapers Annual awards held at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 25/5/2024. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.