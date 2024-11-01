African youths critical to achieving agenda 2063, says deputy Speaker Kalu

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.Benjamin Kalu, on Friday, said African youths are critical to achieving Agenda 2063.

The Agenda 2063, an ambitious plan, is the African Union’s blueprint for transforming Africa into a global powerhouse, grounded in inclusive development, peace, and prosperity.

Kalu said Nigerian youths have the capacity to champion this transformation.

He said the development of the African continent lies in the youths as he encouraged them to be bold, and visionary and continue to work together for the good of the society.

The Deputy Speaker said this when he virtually delivered a keynote address at the Arise Nigeria Youth Summit 2024 which was held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Summit was to celebrate the African Youth Day with the theme: “The Future of Nigeria: Youth, Leadership and National Development.”

The topic of the keynote address was “Harnessing the Power of Africa’s Youth: Driving Innovation, Leadership and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

He described the youths as the heartbeat of Africa’s future, the innovators, leaders, and change-makers who will lead the drive toward the vision of Agenda 2063-a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated Africa.

The Deputy Speaker acknowledged the power, resilience, and creativity of young Africans across our continent.

He said, “Despite the challenges of unemployment, insecurity, and inequality, you continue to inspire hope with your entrepreneurial spirit, digital innovation, and passion for social justice.

“Now more than ever, Africa needs your voice, your ideas, and your leadership. Let us commit today to building a continent where every young African has the opportunity to thrive, where unity transcends division, and where our collective dreams become reality.

“Africa’s future is in your hands-be bold, be visionary, and continue to rise. Together, we will shape the Africa we want.

“As we stand at the crossroads of Africa’s future, the successful implementation of Agenda 2063 will depend on how well we invest in our youth. African countries, including Nigeria, must prioritize education, entrepreneurship, and good governance to empower their young populations.

“The road to 2063 is long and fraught with challenges, but with determination, innovation, and collaboration, Africa’s youth will be the driving force that shapes a brighter, more prosperous continent. The future is yours to build,” Kalu said.

The Chairman of the occasion, who is the member representing Oron/Mho/Okoji/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Hon Martins Esin, said there is a need to amplify the voices of African young people.

He urged that the energy of the youths be channeled towards shaping a brighter future for the continent.

Represented by the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Jeremiah Umaru, he said youths were the driving force, capable of leading Africa to new heights.

He urged the youths to come together and work towards building a community that would uplift each other.

He urged young people to use technology to connect, share ideas and grow.

He advised that they should avoid using social media negatively, but in a positive manner that would develop society.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the government was committed to empowering the youths.

The Minister was represented by the Regional Coordinator, West Africa, Afri-Arab Youth Council (AAYC), Ambassador Akoshile Muktar.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was dedicated to creating pathways for youths not just to participate but also to lead.

Olawande described the youths as agents of change, who should not just wait but work together across barriers in crafting a better future for all.

The Special Assistant to the Deputy Speaker on Youth and Women Affairs, Joy Akut, said the event was more than a celebration, but a rallying call to recognize the incredible energy, creativity, and determination that young Africans, especially Nigerian youth, bring to the table.

She said the Nigerian youth represents a gold mine of untapped potential, brimming with talent, intelligence, and ambition.

Speaking about the Arise Nigeria Youths, she said, “Let’s talk about this gold mine. In Nigeria alone, the youth make up over 60% of our population. Think about that: More than half of our nation is made up of young people with the power to reshape every part of our society economy, governance, arts, science, technology, and beyond. Our youth don’t just represent the future; they are the present they are the heartbeat of our economy, the innovators, the creators, and the community-builders.

“But what good is a gold mine if we do not put in the work to mine it? This is where the commitment of Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, comes in. Through partnerships like this one with Arise Nigeria, we are putting in the work to ensure this potential doesn’t remain untapped.

“We are here to provide the tools, resources, and opportunities for our young people to shine and lead. We are invested in seeing our youth grow into leaders, decision-makers, and agents of change right here, right now. That future starts now. He is also sponsoring the Apprenticeship Scheme Bill to bridge skill gaps and empower young Nigerians with practical training for sustainable careers.

“In this room today, and across Nigeria, are young men and women who are transforming industries, developing technologies, and driving social change. They are the minds that will make Nigerian agriculture sustainable, bring innovations to our healthcare, elevate our arts and culture, and drive our politics toward transparency and accountability.

“It is often said that Nigeria is blessed with abundant natural resources, but I believe our greatest resource is our people. Our youth, in particular, are our most precious asset they are our strength, our hope, and our pride. They embody the vision of a vibrant, united, and prosperous Africa.”

Goodwill messages were delivered by the representatives of Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and the International Republican Institute (IRI).

The event also featured an unveiling of a book titled, “Listening to Your Inner Mentor”, written by Hon Karu Simon.

