Photo Gallery

 Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria, Annual General Meeting, Induction Ceremony held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo082

L-R …Immediate Past President  The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria Prof Oladapo Ashiru, decorating the New President   Emeritus Prof Osato Giwa-Osagie; Chairman of the Board Olor’Ogun Dr, Sonny Kuku, during the Annual General & 4th Induction Ceremony of  The  Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria held at Sheraton hotel Ikeja Lagos on 26/10/2024.

L-r… President of The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria Prof Oladapo Ashiru; presenting a plaque to the keynote speaker Dr Muhammed Lecky and Chief Osenu Eliamah.

President of The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria Prof Oladapo Ashiru; presenting Certificate to Prof Titilola Samuel and  Chairman of the Board Olor’Ogun Dr, Sonny Kuku.

 L-r… President   The Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria Prof Oladapo Ashiru (2nd Left)  decorating Distinguished Professor Mrs..Cecilia  Igwilo Chairman of the Board Olor’Ogun Dr, Sonny Kuku .

 L-r… Emeritus Prof Osato Giwa-Osagie; Prof Oladapo Ashiru, presenting the award to the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.Dr  Tanko Sununu; Chairman of the Board Olor’Ogun Dr, Sonny Kuku; Vice President & Chairman Clinical Section, Prof Joseph Ahaneku.

L-r …Engr. Dr Humphrey  Igwilo his wife  Distinguished Professor Mrs. Cecilia  Igwilo and  Engr  Mrs Amara Okafor.

Cross section of the inductees during the Annual General  Meeting & 4th Induction Ceremony of  Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria theme ‘ Achieving Effective and Sustainable Reforms of the Nigerian Health Sector in a Challenged Economy ‘held at Sheraton hotel on 26/10/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

