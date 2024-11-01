32.3 C
Lagos
November 1, 2024
Trending now

Investigative hearing on Circumstances surrounding non implementation of Int’l Cargo tracking notes…

Abuja Metropolitan Council intensifies war on vandalism, arrests 16 suspects

I’m the Chairman of NASSLAF – Barr Nwala

NEC urges Tinubu to withdraw bills for wider consultation

Suspend SSA on Students’ Matters – NANS urges Adeleke

Sharia Law: Stop promoting religious sentiment – Clergy urges NASS members

Dangote Refinery Denies Receiving Payment For Products Delivery From IPMAN

MEMAN Allay Fears Of Fuel Scarcity, Assures Of Adequate Stocks

Gov Fubara Didn’t Shut down NNPCL, oil Companies In Rivers – RSG

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Recognized as Most Labour-Friendly Governor in Nigeria

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Abuja Metropolitan Council intensifies war on vandalism, arrests 16 suspects

by Peter Anayo079

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has made significant strides in combating vandalism across Abuja, arresting over 16 suspects in just one week.

 

 Chief Felix Obuah, AMMC Coordinator, confirmed the arrests during a press briefing, highlighting the importance of public vigilance and media collaboration in preventing these crimes.

 

Obuah emphasized that security is everyone’s responsibility, crediting local vigilantes and hunters for their role in the recent arrests.

 

He warned that individuals involved in vandalizing government properties will face legal action, regardless of whether they’re vandals or buyers.

 

The AMMC’s efforts come amid concerns about damage to new solar-powered street lights, installed to enhance public safety and visibility. Contractor Aderemi Rashid reported stolen equipment despite anti-theft measures, suggesting sophisticated perpetrators.

 

According to the Coordinator, “The equipment used suggests a level of sophistication beyond ordinary miscreants,” hinting at the possible involvement of well-equipped perpetrators.

 

In a separate incident, an expatriate contractor was handed over to the police for dismantling streetlight components. Obuah accused the contractor of intentionally damaging infrastructure to secure future repair contracts.

 

The AMMC operates through seven departments, including Development Control, Facilities Maintenance and Management, and Parks and Recreation.

 

Its efforts demonstrate a commitment to protecting Abuja’s infrastructure and ensuring public safety.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Wike unveils President Tinubu’s N10bn Investment to FCT youths

Peter Anayo

FG seeks collective action against terrorism financing

Ugo Amadi

Imo Police beef up security for the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO