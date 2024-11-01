Abuja Metropolitan Council intensifies war on vandalism, arrests 16 suspects

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) has made significant strides in combating vandalism across Abuja, arresting over 16 suspects in just one week.

Chief Felix Obuah, AMMC Coordinator, confirmed the arrests during a press briefing, highlighting the importance of public vigilance and media collaboration in preventing these crimes.

Obuah emphasized that security is everyone’s responsibility, crediting local vigilantes and hunters for their role in the recent arrests.

He warned that individuals involved in vandalizing government properties will face legal action, regardless of whether they’re vandals or buyers.

The AMMC’s efforts come amid concerns about damage to new solar-powered street lights, installed to enhance public safety and visibility. Contractor Aderemi Rashid reported stolen equipment despite anti-theft measures, suggesting sophisticated perpetrators.

According to the Coordinator, “The equipment used suggests a level of sophistication beyond ordinary miscreants,” hinting at the possible involvement of well-equipped perpetrators.

In a separate incident, an expatriate contractor was handed over to the police for dismantling streetlight components. Obuah accused the contractor of intentionally damaging infrastructure to secure future repair contracts.

The AMMC operates through seven departments, including Development Control, Facilities Maintenance and Management, and Parks and Recreation.

Its efforts demonstrate a commitment to protecting Abuja’s infrastructure and ensuring public safety.

