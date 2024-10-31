ZAMFARA: PDP members praise Matawalle, protest against governor Lawal,  as federal law maker dumps PDP FOR APC

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, Zamfara State, took to the streets on Monday to protest what they described as poor governance under Governor Dauda Lawal.

Staging a strong protest against Governor Dauda Lawal, the protesters said that the tenure of the former governor of the State, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle MON is far better than the present one in terms of economic opportunities, job creation, and security.

The demonstrators accused the governor of neglecting citizens’ welfare, worsening hunger, and imposing candidates in local elections against the will of the people.

During the protest, participants expressed longing for the tenure of former Governor Bello Matawalle, whom they described as more responsive to the people’s needs.

“We miss former Governor Matawalle,” Ibrahim remarked, as fellow demonstrators echoed their agreement. “At least he cared for the people. We’re calling on him to run in the next election, and we will vote for him.”

Led by PDP local leader Muhammad Ibrahim Talatar Marafa, the protesters assembled at the local government headquarters, voicing their displeasure with the administration.

They criticized the governor for allegedly prioritizing personal luxury over the well-being of residents.

“We are tired of Governor Dauda’s policies,” Ibrahim said. “The people are suffering; hunger is rampant and has worsened. Meanwhile, the governor lives a lavish lifestyle, ignoring the plight of the ordinary citizen.”

The protesters also accused the governor of interfering in the party’s internal processes by imposing candidates in the recent local elections, a move they argued undermined democratic values.

“This is not democracy,” Ibrahim stated. “The people’s choice was disregarded. It feels as though Dauda is only interested in furthering his personal agenda, not addressing the needs of Zamfara.”

In addition to electoral concerns, the protesters raised alarms over rising insecurity, saying that the region remains increasingly exposed to bandit attacks. They also lamented the soaring cost of food and the general economic hardship residents are facing.

“The hunger situation here has gotten worse, and there seems to be no solution in sight,” one protester said. “People here are hungry.”

All these happening in the State must have necessitated the Federal lawmaker from Zamfara state, Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gummi to leave PDP to Join APC.

Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gummi, a Federal House of Representatives member for Gummi/Bukkuyum Constituency, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The activities of Governor Lawal will spell doom for PDP in the State as the Party will soon be hit with more defection.