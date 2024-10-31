Visionary leadership: Prominent Nigerians, heads of agencies, cleric pour encomium on late Chief Iwuananwu

…..as DGs describe the late humanist and philanthropist as a true Nigerian hero

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

It was a harvest of goodwills and testimonies as civil servants and prominent Nigerians gathered at the nation’s capital yesterday to honour the man who made his mark in the history of human, infrastructural, capital and business development in Nigeria, the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The hall of the Raw Material Research and Development Council (RMRDC) was filled to its capacity as the intimidating records of the pioneer Governing Board of RMRDC chairman, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu was X-rayed to Nigerians for others to follow.

Addressing Nigerians at the valedictory session organised by the RMRDC for the late RMRDC pioneer Governing Board Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at the council Tuesday, the Director General of RMRDC, Professor Nnanyelugo M. Ike Muonso described the late Icon, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as an exceptional leader and reformer who exhibited the spirit of hard work, accountability, transparency, sacrifice and self-discipline during his leadership at the council.

He said the late philanthropist mentored the staff of the council on dedication to duties and instilled in them a culture of responsibility and productivity as civil servants.

The Director General said: “We gather today with heavy hearts yet grateful spirits to honour and celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of a true visionary, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“In 1988, when the Raw Materials Research and Development Council took its first steps at 28 Berkeley Street, Lagos, Chief Iwuanyanwu, our pioneer Board Chairman, alongside the then Director General, Prof. Mrs. Oluremi Aribisala, sculpted the Council’s vision and mission with unwavering dedication. His foresight in promoting strategies and policies to guide the development and utilization of Nigeria’s industrial raw materials laid the foundation for our country’s industrial growth and self-reliance.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s tireless efforts, alongside his distinguished Board members, to reduce import dependency and conserve foreign exchange have left an indelible mark on our nation’s economic landscape. His vision continues to guide us, even as we stand at the threshold of a new era in raw materials management.

“Inspired by his pioneering spirit, our Council now collaborates with the National Assembly on groundbreaking legislation. This draft bill aims to revolutionize our approach to raw materials, mandating a minimum of 30% local processing before any export. This initiative honours Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy and aligns perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, promising to boost value addition, create jobs, and strengthen our economy.

“Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu wore many hats with distinction – a renowned Engineer, a visionary Industrialist, a compassionate Humanist, a generous Philanthropist, a principled Politician, and a respected Statesman. Yet, above all, he was a true Nigerian hero.

“Today, we mourn his passing and celebrate his profound impact on RMRDC, on countless individuals, and our great country.

“To the bereaved family of Chief Iwuanyanwu, we extend our deepest condolences. May you find solace in knowing that his legacy transcends time and will continue to inspire future generations. His wisdom, leadership, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress will forever echo in the corridors of our institution and in the hearts of all who knew him.

“To our distinguished guests, your participation in this ceremony is a testament to the high esteem in which Chief Iwuanyanwu was held, and we are honoured to share this moment with you.

“As we bid farewell to this exceptional leader, we recommit ourselves to the values he embodied: excellence, integrity, and unwavering professionalism”,.

The Chief Executive Officer of the council said the council will honour his memory by redoubling the efforts to promote local raw materials sourcing, reduce import dependency, and conserve foreign exchange.

According to him, “Chief Iwuanyanwu’s life reminds us that one person’s vision and dedication can indeed change a nation. Let us carry his torch high as we move forward, illuminating the path towards a more self-reliant and prosperous Nigeria”.

Taking her turn, the pioneer Director General of RMRDC, Mrs Oluremi Aribisala said, if other Nigerian leaders showed real and impactful leadership as the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu did, Nigeria would have been better for it.

She informed the gathering that throughout the tenure of Chief Iwuanyanwu as the board chairman, he ran the activities of the council without waiting or depending on the government for financial involvement, adding that the late chairman embarked on all official trips on his personal vehicles.

She said the late reformer introduced the university-based salary system and ensured that salaries were paid to staff as at when due, maintaining that his passion for civil servants had no equals.

Further describing him as a people-oriented leader and father of all civil servants, the pioneer DG said staff development was a priority to the late board chairman.

She stated that Chief Iwuanyanwu devoted his time to building the capacity of staff, stressing that if other leaders performed the way he did, Nigeria would have been greater than as it is today.

Noting that Chief Iwuanyanwu was an example of integrity, humility and transparency, the pioneer DG said the late pioneer board chairman completed his tenure honourably without lobbying for an extension.

She called on the present leadership of the council to sustain the legacy of Chief Iwuanyanwu as a mark of honour to him and urged other leaders to emulate his step for the good of the country.

Speaking also, a past Director General of the council, Oseni Idoko described the late chairman as a great and competent leader who used his wealth of experience to develop the council, calling on other leaders to emulate his good work.

On his part, another former Director General of the council, Abubakar Abdullahi, said the late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu performed admirably for the best interest of the council while stating that the council will sustain his legacy.

Also speaking, late Chief Iwuanyanwu’s spiritual father, Ernest Onuoha described the late Chief as a great achiever who lived a life of selfless service and sacrifice, stating that the believer was active in church activities while alive.

He quoted the inscription that says, “There is time to be born and there is time to die” adding that the late icon completed his journey of life well.

Responding unbehalf of the Iwuanyanwu family, Hon.Jef Ojinika and Ishember Favour of Abuja Bureau, commended the leadership of the council and the organisers of the event that attracted prominent Nigerians for honouring the man who transformed the council

They said the late achiever was a man of the people and lover of development and a nation builder, urging the council to sustain his legacy as a mark of honour to the departed Ohaneze of Ndigbo.