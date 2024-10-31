The Workers of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,  Hardel and Enic waiting to receive the body of  late Chairman

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

In a very Sober mood with solemn hymns, the workers of the late Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu patiently waited to receive the body

Also present with the workers, are leadership of the host community, the Orji community, members of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Owerri chapter and some key members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers

With great Sense of lost people present at the function estimated to be about 2000 persons carefully sang the songs anticipating that the soul of the departed, the great man, an astute politician and great lover of sports is already resting in the bosom of Lord

It is important to note that the hymns sang as the body was waited were compiled by Chief Iwuanyanwu him self in a home book titled selected hymns for devotion.

However, more details comes shortly as the mourners wait