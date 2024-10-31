33.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

The Workers of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,  Hardel and Enic waiting to…

Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates…

Atlas Oranto CEO partners with NSE to revitalize JETS Club in Secondary…

NSE President boosts engineers’ Morale at 32nd COREN Assembly

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

EKEDC Announces the Commencement of the STS 2.0 Free Meter Upgrade on…

NMDPRA ,Ukoha Says There is Upsurge In Gas Related Licenses

NLNG pledges continuous investment in clean energy

GMD/CEO FBN HOLDING PLC ,NNAMDI OKONKWO, DAUGHTER, ODERA,WEDDED HILARY NWANKWO

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

The Workers of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,  Hardel and Enic waiting to receive the body of  late Chairman

by Ugo Amadi028
From Victor Duruamaku Owerri
In a very Sober mood with solemn hymns, the workers of the late Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu patiently waited to receive the body
Also present with the workers, are leadership of the host community, the Orji community, members of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Owerri chapter and some key members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers
With great Sense of lost people present at the function estimated to be about 2000 persons carefully sang the songs anticipating that the soul of the departed, the great man, an astute politician and great lover of sports is already resting in the bosom of Lord
It is important to note that the hymns sang as the body was waited were compiled by Chief Iwuanyanwu him self in a home book titled selected hymns for devotion.
However, more details comes shortly as the mourners wait

Related posts

FG nabs 3 Chinese, 2 Nigerians for illegal mining

Ugo Amadi

Inflation: Prices of rice, other foodstuffs soar in Enugu

NewChampion

Police quizz Abia Rep Ikwechegh over assault on Bolt driver

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO