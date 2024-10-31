Tech expert urges use of AI for business expansion, nation building 

26.2 C
by Ugo Amadi
A digital expert, Enoch Alonge, has charged Nigerians to harness artificial intelligence to improve their businesses for the nation’s economic development.
Speaking during a workshop held in Lagos, Alonge harped on the significance of integrating AI into businesses for global recognition.
The workshop was organised by Zanderz Blaze Charity Foundation (ZBCF), an NGO empowering underrepresented individuals in businesses with the theme—  ‘Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Empowerment: Building Global Tech Leaders from Underrepresented Communities.’
The tech expert who is a SAP (systems, applications and data processing) Consultant and board member of ZBCF, spoke on the objective of the explosive workshop.
He said that it will train the participants on essential AI, digital and leadership skills to become successful global tech leaders.
Alonge noted that the workshop will create opportunities for nation building through technology innovation.
He said, “the workshop seeks to bridge gaps in access to cutting-edge AI education. Participants would be exposed to AI-driven leadership development with emphasis on innovation, mentorship and inclusivity in tech leadership.
“This will empower participants to make better decisions and become future-ready leaders.
“It will also foster cross-functional collaboration, knowledge sharing and guidance on leveraging AI for leadership growth.”
The expert highlighted key AI technologies for leadership development as: machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, predictive analytics and AI-driven leadership assessments.
“While mastering AI will give you a competitive edge, true leadership comes from your ability to inspire others, make ethical decisions and use technology to drive meaningful change in your communities,” Alonge said to the attendants.
He encouraged them to actualise their dreams through resilience and adaptability to change, noting that their technical skills alone would not automatically make them global tech leaders.

