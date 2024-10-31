27.2 C
Photo Gallery

Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for  late President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu  died at  82 held in Lagos 

by Peter Anayo027

L-r… Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, wife GMD/Editor in Chief Champion  Newspaper,  (daughter ) Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;(first son) Jidechukwu  Iwuanyanwu; Son, Chinedum Iwuanyanwu, during the Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late  President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 16/10/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

L-r… GMD/Editor in Chief Champion  Newspaper,  (daughter) Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ;(first son) Jidechukwu  Iwuanyanwu; Son, Chinedum Iwuanyanwu and widow Frances Iwuanyanwu.

L-r…. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deputy leader Afenifere Oba  Dipo Olaitan; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; former Governor of Ogun state Aremo Segun Osoba.

L-r… Former Director General (NIMASA ) Dr Dakuku Peterside; GMD/Editor in Chief Champion  Newspaper, Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Managing Director / CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe.

L-r… Vicar and Archdeacon of ikoyi , Venerable Folorunso Oreoluwa  Agbelusi; Bishop Diocese of Lagos (Anglican  Communion )  Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi;  Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Samuel   Chukwuemeka Uche

L-r…  US Consul General Will Stevens; Major General Obi Abel Umahi (rtd); Honourable member representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency. Okey-joe Onuakalusi.

L-R …Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; exchanging greetings with Managing Director / CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc. Dr. Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; former Governor of Ogun state Aremo Segun Osoba. (middle).

L-r …Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe; Editor—in—Chief/CEO Source Magazine, Comfort Obi; Former GMD/Editor-in-chief Champion Newspapers, Mr. Emmanuel Agu.

L-r…The Aareonakakanfo  of  Yourbaland  Iba  Gani Adams and  Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …City top Lawyer – Collins Chike Chikeluba; Chairman Safron Hotel, Bayo Fatusin;  Group director – Odua Group  Otunba Lai Oriowo.

L-r…  Uchenna Iheanacho, Akudo iheanacho and  Chief Jude Iheakanwa.

L-r…  Zina Anumudu; widow Frances lwuanyanwu and Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r … Brother-in-law.Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem;  Daughter; Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; widow Frances Iwuanyanwu, Emmanuel, Chinedum and Chairman  Lagos organising Committee for the burial Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor.

L-r … Nigerian Pharmacist Politician and Business Executive, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; General Secretary  Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide Ambassador Okey Emuchay; Former Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Allison Madueke (Rtd); Chairman National Burial Committee for Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Senator Ben Obi.

Member Igbo Speaking Lagos   Mrs. Nnenna Eluwa (2nd right) with other guests.

 Cross Section of   Imo State towns the development Association  Lagos (ISTDAL) Women’s wing.

 

L-r… Editor—in—Chief/CEO  Source Magazine, Comfort Obi;  Elder statesman and Pioneer CEO, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) Prof Anya .O.Anya.   Former   GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers, Mr Emmanuel Agu.

L-r…  Group head Media and External Relations UBA, PLC. Ramon Nasir; Dr.  Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa  and a guest .

L-r… Widow Frances lwuanyanwu; Emmanuel kamsiyochukwu , Ezinne  Princess Ugocynthia  Enwerem and Prince Ugo Mike Enwerem.

First Son, Jidechukwu, Chinedem, widow Frances lwuanyanwu; Emmanuel Kamsiyochukwu, Ezinne, during the Service of Songs / Night of Tributes for late  President General Ohanaeze  Ndigbo (worldwide) Chief (Dr,) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 16/10/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

