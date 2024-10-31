Senate reconstitutes c’ttee to probe economic sabotage in petroleum industry

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate has reconstituted its Ad hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry contrary to reports that some stakeholders were working to stop the oil probe.

The upper chamber also communicated the decision to reconstitute the House of Representatives with a view to conducting a more holistic investigation that would sanitise the petroleum industry.

The Senate which was presided over by its Deputy President, Senator Barau I. Jubrin, announced these decisions at the plenary yesterday after the Leader of the Senate/Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele sponsored a motion on the need for the two chambers to jointly conduct the oil probe.

In his motion yesterday, Bamidele observed that the House of Representatives had debated on the same subject and also constituted its ad-hoc committee to investigate it.

He observed that there “is need for the Ad-hoc Committees of the two chambers to work together to avoid duplication in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.”

He further called for the committee to be reconstituted and be named as “National Assembly Joint Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”.

After Bamidele’s presentation, the Senate recaptioned the title to “National Assembly Joint Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry”.

The upper chamber also resolved “to communicate its decision to the House of Representatives for the purpose of constituting the equal number of an ad-hoc committee that will work with the Senate.”

While Senator Opeyemi Bamidele will still chair the National Assembly Joint Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage, its members include Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Senator Mohammed Monguno and Senator Solomon Olamilekan.

Other members include: Senator Plang Diket, Senator Ipalibo Banigo; Senator Khabeeb Mustapha; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Senator Williams Eteng Jonah; Senator Adetokunbo Abiru; Senator Osita Izunaso; Senator Sahabi Ya’u; Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi and Senator Suleiman A. Kawu.

The lawmakers agreed further that the resolution of the Senate be communicated to the House of Representatives, following which the Joint Ad-hoc Committee will be inaugurated by the presiding officers of both chamber

The Senate had on Wednesday, 3rd July 2024 debated a motion on the urgent need to investigate the Importation of Hazardous Petroleum Products and Dumping of Substandard Diesel into Nigeria moved by Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River North).

The Senate had on Thursday, 11th July 2024 recaptioned the title of the Ad-hoc Committee to Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry.

After holding meetings with key stakeholders in the petroleum sector, the Bamidele Committee put its activities on hold with conducting a joint session with the lower chamber and providing workable antidotes to a myriad of challenges in the industry.