26.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 31,2024

Tech expert urges use of AI for business expansion, nation building 

Domestication, implementation of National WEE policy a game changer for women development…

Anambra Govt seals Synthe-Fabric market Ogidi over N100m debt

Dangiwa Inaugurates Builders Disciplinary Tribunal

Police arrest major arms dealer, 1,246 other suspects

Imo Police beef up security for the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Defection: Court strikes out pro-Wike lawmakers’ suit against INEC, PDP, others

Reps move to revoke Living Faith Church’s Airstrip licence

Tinubu’s cost- cutting measures, mere window dressing- Timi Frank

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Reps move to revoke Living Faith Church’s Airstrip licence

by Ugo Amadi068

House of Representatives has called on the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace to stop issuance of airstrip licence to private individuals and organisations for security reasons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sulaiman Gumi (APC-Zamfara) at plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The house also called for withdrawal of approvals already granted to private individuals and organisations, with a view to safeguarding national security.

Moving the motion earlier, Gumi said that the Federal Government, through the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, had confirmed the approval of an airstrip to Living Faith Church, situated at Canaanland in Ota, Ogun.

He recalled that on Oct. 6, the Founder of the church, also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, informed his congregation of the approval of the airstrip by the federal government.

Gumi recalled that in September 2014, a prominent religious leader was allegedly linked to a private jet used to convey $9.3 million in cash to South Africa for purchase of arms.

He said that it was reported that the private jet, which was seized by the South African authorities, had two Nigerians and an Israeli on board.

“The country is currently experiencing security challenges through illegal importation/proliferation of firearms and ammunition and importation of illicit/hard drugs.

“We are faced with the inability of our security agencies to pinpoint the source of supply of weapons to insurgents, kidnappers and separatists that have massacred thousands of Nigerians across the country.

“We are worried that granting airstrip to private individuals and organisations could further aid illegal importation of firearms and hard drugs into the country.

“This can further heighten insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices that are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country,” he said.

In his ruling, Speaker of the house, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Related posts

Anambra – 85% crimes in Obosi committed by non indigenes – PG

NewChampion

We are targetting 93,731 youth skill engagement, not 900,000 NDE tells Nigerians

NewChampion

Sanwo-Olu performs ground breaking of 18-floor Ibom Towers in Lagos

Ugo Amadi
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO