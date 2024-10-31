Presidential Amnesty programme launches maritime training for 98 Niger Delta Cadets

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

On Wednesday, the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) deployed 98 delegates for a boot camp and refresher course in maritime skills as part of its manpower development initiative for the Niger Delta region.

Addressing the cadets during the ceremony at Joe marine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research in Otomewo, Delta state, PAP Administrator Dr. Dennis Otuaro emphasized the importance of manpower and capacity development for regional and national economic growth.

Otuaro highlighted the deployment of 98 maritime cadets as a strategic move aligned with president Bola Tinubu’s blue economy policy, which aims to harness the vast potential of Nigeria’s maritime industry for national development.

He noted that president Tinubu is committed to strengthening the country’s blue economy through workforce development, explaining that PAP deployed the cadets to build a skilled labor force for the maritime sector.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his special assistant on media, mr. Igoniko Oduma, Otuaro urged the cadets to approach their one-month training with discipline and commitment.

“I consider this deployment of 98 delegates as strategic because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration places high value on human capacity development for the blue economy,” Otuaro said.

“Manpower development is crucial for our region and our country today, we are beginning with 98 maritime cadets for the blue economy,It is your responsibility to be committed to your studies and to demonstrate that the Niger Delta is ready to support the President’s blue economy policy.”

He urged the cadets to act as ambassadors for both PAP and the Niger Delta, cautioning them against any form of misconduct. “Obey the regulations of Joemarine. Our eyes are on you. We expect positive results from you, not just for your communities but for the Niger Delta and the President, who is delighted with this deployment.”

Otuaro expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the opportunity to serve his people and expressed confidence in the Joemarine Institute’s capacity to deliver quality training aligned with the programme’s objectives.

Mr. Lambert Daunemighan, Head of PAP’s Vocational Training Unit, elaborated on the training’s structure, noting it was designed by personnel from PAP, South Side International Resources (the consulting firm), and Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research.

Daunemighan praised the deployment as a significant achievement by the PAP Administrator, with a goal of producing world-class professionals for Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Akpos Epidei, CEO and MD of Joemarine Institute, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to train the cadets, noting the institute’s experience in training over 10,000 maritime professionals from across the country in the past 14 years.

Mr. Ebi Jackson, speaking on behalf of the delegates, expressed gratitude to PAP for the opportunity to gain maritime skills and potentially secure meaningful roles within the industry.

In additional remarks, HRM Pere Luke, the Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom and chairman of the institute’s governing council, along with Captain Warredi Enisuoh, CEO of South Side International Resources, praised the PAP Administrator’s commitment to continuity.

They encouraged the cadets to be exemplary representatives of the programme, noting that their success could lead to further training opportunities for other Niger Deltans to strengthen the region’s workforce.