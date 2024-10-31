Plateau records 99% reduction in poliomyelitis cases – Expert

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The executive secretary of Plateau State primary healthcare board, Dr. Raymond Juryit has confirmed that the state made a remarkable progress in fight against poliomyelitis.

Juryit also revealed that the prevalent cases of poliomyelitis in Plateau has drastically reduced to 99% since the inception in 1988.

He pointed the tremendous achievements is as a result of government commitment through increased funding and political will, partnership with international organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, Rotary, Bill and Melinda foundation, community engagement, vaccination campaign as well as surveillance by health workers in the state.

The Chief scribe of the state primary healthcare board made the revelation on Thursday in Jos the state capital as part of efforts to mark world day 2024.

Recall, the world health organization (WHO), has set aside the 24th October every year to served as world polio day, a day it seeks to create awareness and renewed commitment towards eradicating poliomyelitis.

Dr. Juryit, represented by the director disease control and immunization, Dr. Yakubu Izang, acknowledged that “the overall impact of these success is manifested in over five million children vaccinated annually, 90% reduction in poliomyelitis cases from 2012-2019 and improved healthcare infrastructure.

“Our work remains unfinished as circulating variant polio virus type 2 outbreak threatens our gains. Circulating variant polio virus type 2 is a strain of polio virus that emerges due to changes in the oral polio virus vaccine which mutate and regain virulence.

“We will continue to support vaccination campaign, educate communities, advocate for polio eradication, protect future generations, ensure a polio free world to realize the dream of a healthier and more equitable society”, he assured.

Appreciating partners and stakeholders in the business of eradicating poliomyelitis, he urged mothers and care givers to always avail their children for polio vaccinations who are between zero month to four years.

Meanwhile, some frontline health workers and stakeholders received award of excellence in eradicating poliomyelitis.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, His Royal Highness, Da Moses Dawap stated that the award is a testament and call for more service to humanity.