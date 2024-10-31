33.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Lagos State Chapter ,inauguration of new State Executives

by Peter Anayo064

L-r… Deputy Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev. (Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids, his Wife Pastor (Mrs.) Abimbola Davids ; President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international .(CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel; General  Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church, during the   Inauguration of New State Executives. of (PFN) held in Lagos on 31/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Secretary  Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria  Lagos (PFN) Rev . Dr. Udo Agomuonso; Deputy Chairman,  (PFN)Lagos State Chapter,  Rev. (Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; Treasurer, Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Sola Osunmakinde and   General Overseer, Jesus Evangelical Assembly, Rev Esosa Ize-Iyamu.

From 4th  left… State inauguration Chairman, Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission International (CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel and others.

Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids; (2nd left) going through the inauguration form with State inauguration Chairman, Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo.

Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids;  (left) exchanging greetings with  State inauguration Chairman, Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; Treasurer, Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Sola Osunmakinde;(middle) during the presentation of Certificate.

L-r … Bishop Uche Chukwuoga from his Glory Chapel International Church; General Overseer Word Base Assembly  Lagos, Bishop Humphrey Erumakal; Rev David Aboderin, from  Faith Family Bible Church Ojodu.

Sitting …from 5th left Deputy Chairman,   Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Lagos State Chapter, Rev . (Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo; Pastor (Mrs.) Abimbola Davids ;  Chairman Lagos State (PFN) Pastor Yemi Davids , President (PFN) Bishop Francis Wale Oke ; State inauguration Chairman ,Arch Bishop Joseph Imariabe  Ojo; General Overseer Christian Pentecostal Mission international .(CPM INT’L) Rev Dr Mercy Ezekiel; General   Superintendent Foursquare Gospel Church and others in a group picture with Provincial Chairmen of (PFN) during the inauguration of New State Executives. of (PFN) held in Lagos on 31/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

