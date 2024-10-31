PENGASSAN losses 4 members in helicopter crash

25.2 C
by Ugo Amadi074

UFOMBA UZUEGBU
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has expressed shock over the tragic helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of four of its esteemed members.
The crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 24, 2024 in Rivers State.
A condolence message signed by PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo, described the deceased as valued members of PENGASSAN family and dedicated professionals in the Oil and Gas industry, adding that their contributions to the sector and to the Association, would be solely missed.
The message read : ” PENGASSAN extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims during this difficult time.We share in their grief and offer our unwavering support as we navigate this tragic event.We are committed to providing assistance to the families in any way possible.
” The Association is currently working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the crash and is cooperating fully with relevant authorities in their investigation. We urge all parties involved to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to determine the cause of the accident and urgent measures put in place, to prevent future tragedies ”
PENGASSAN called for all her members everywhere through the Branches, to observe a moment of silence and reflection in honour of its fallen Comrades, assuring that their dedication and service to the Oil and Gas industry would never be forgotten.

