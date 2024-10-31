Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Hardel & Enic staff, engineers bid Iwuanyanwu farewell in Owerri

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

The remains of the late President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Engr. Dr Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu, were yesterday, October, 30th, 2024, received by the Staff of Hardel & Enick Nig Ltd, Members of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Owerri branch and Orji community, in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

Receiving the body at the famous Glass House Ugwuorji Owerri, the General Manager of Hardel & Enick, Mr. Ambrose Nwagbaoso, said, ” when he left to Abuja on the 20th day of August, 2024, he promised them that he would be back in the next two weeks, regrettably his death came instead of his physical return, this was very shocking to us ”

He said, that their Boss was into many businesses before his death, saying that he employed many, carried staff as his family, Iwuanyanwu Nationale football club which he founded, empowered many. He prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

According to him, ” Chief Iwuanyanwu gave us lands and established most of us.” may God grant him eternal rest he prayed

Also speaking, Chief Lemmy Akakem, Said, that the late Chief Iwuanyanwu Never disappointed him and members of the Orji community pointing out that those who knew him, can recall, that he put food on the tables of many people.

The State Chairman, Ohaneze Ndigbo Owerri branch, Barr. Chijioke Ihemedu, prayed God to grant his soul rest.

He said, that even at his sick bed, the Late Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General always urged him not to worry.

The Imo State Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Chukwuemeka Ihejieto, in his tribute, described Engr. Iwuanyanwu as a peaceful man.

He assured that the would continue to honour him every first week of December.

Speaking, at the ceremony Sir. Bon Unachukwu, said, that Chief Iwuanyanwu took time to select some hymns for devotion which he put in to a book, ” it was one of the songs that gave him joy, adding that he preached peace and unity always”

However, the remains of the late Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu, arrived the Glass House, the corporate head office of the philanthropist, Ahaejiagamba, at expertly 2.30 pm and was received by the deputy governor of the state, lady Chinyere Ekomaru, through her husband, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chukwuma Ekomaru.