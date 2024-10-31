33.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

The Workers of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,  Hardel and Enic waiting to…

Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates…

Atlas Oranto CEO partners with NSE to revitalize JETS Club in Secondary…

NSE President boosts engineers’ Morale at 32nd COREN Assembly

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

EKEDC Announces the Commencement of the STS 2.0 Free Meter Upgrade on…

NMDPRA ,Ukoha Says There is Upsurge In Gas Related Licenses

NLNG pledges continuous investment in clean energy

GMD/CEO FBN HOLDING PLC ,NNAMDI OKONKWO, DAUGHTER, ODERA,WEDDED HILARY NWANKWO

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo066

 

L-r…  Member, Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation.Chief  (Mrs ) Amaka Nwabunike;   National Coordinator Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Secretary Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; Member .Mrs Amaka Aghajuba; Founder / President . Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) ;Abia Ex.Officer Mrs Ngozi Kanu; Member Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anyibe;  Treasurer, Mrs. Adaeze Anosike; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; During their General meeting held in Lagos on 29/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… President. Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation.  Chief  (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo); Secretary.Mrs. Ogele  Eucharia; National Coordinator.Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue;  Assistant Secretary, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; Treasurer, Mrs Adaeze Anosike; during their General meeting of  Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation held in Lagos on 29/8/2024.

L-R …Mrs  Blessing Igbodika ; Mrs Eleam Grace ; Chief (Mrs) Princess Ify Okpala; Chief  (Mrs. ) Amaka Nwabunike;  National Coordinator Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Secretary Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; Member Mrs Amaka Aghajuba and Founder / President  Chief (Mrs.) Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo).

L-r… Mrs Ebere Egbuna; Mrs Rose Anuaka; Mrs Ezebo Nkoriba ; Mrs  Blessing Igbodika ; Mrs Eleam Grace ; Chief (Mrs) Princess Ify Okpala; Chief  (Mrs. ) Amaka Nwabunike;  National Coordinator Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue and  Secretary Mrs. Ogele Eucharia.

 

Founder / President, Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation.  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) signed the condolence register in remembrance of one of their Patron  Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

From left (10th )… Lady Ada Ofoegbu; Founder / President, Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) and other members, During their  General meeting of  held in Lagos on 29/8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 31,2024

Ugo Amadi

Bright Chimezie Foundation targets 1000 households with empowerment support

Peter Anayo

Matthew & Thomas Origbe, Twins Brothers Celebrated their 50th Birthday in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO