Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

L-r… President. Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation. Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo); Secretary.Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; National Coordinator.Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Assistant Secretary, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Financial Secretary, Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; Treasurer, Mrs Adaeze Anosike; during their General meeting of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation held in Lagos on 29/8/2024.

Founder / President, Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation. Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) signed the condolence register in remembrance of one of their Patron Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

From left (10th )… Lady Ada Ofoegbu; Founder / President, Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) and other members, During their General meeting of held in Lagos on 29/8/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

