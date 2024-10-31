NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates for Women’s Leadership in industrialization

Nairobi, Kenya – President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, led a distinguished delegation from the NSE to Kenya for the 31st Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) International Convention, a major gathering of engineering professionals focused on advancing industrialization across Africa.

Held under the theme “Industrialization for Economic Transformation and Employment Creation,” the convention brought together engineering leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across the continent to discuss strategies for harnessing industrial development to drive economic growth and job creation.

A highlight of the convention was the 7th Women Engineers’ Summit, where NSE President delivered a compelling keynote address on “The Importance of Women’s Leadership in the Era of Industrialization.” In her speech, she underscored the pivotal role women play in leadership and innovation within the engineering sector, particularly as countries across Africa intensify efforts toward industrial transformation.

The President emphasized that as the engineering industry grows, it must prioritize gender inclusivity and actively support women’s involvement in leadership positions. “Industrialization requires diverse perspectives and inclusive leadership to effectively address our continent’s unique challenges and to foster economic resilience,” she said.

The Nigerian delegation’s participation underscored NSE’s commitment to fostering international collaborations that propel engineering excellence and sustainable development throughout Africa.

