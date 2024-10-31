33.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

The Workers of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,  Hardel and Enic waiting to…

Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates…

Atlas Oranto CEO partners with NSE to revitalize JETS Club in Secondary…

NSE President boosts engineers’ Morale at 32nd COREN Assembly

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

EKEDC Announces the Commencement of the STS 2.0 Free Meter Upgrade on…

NMDPRA ,Ukoha Says There is Upsurge In Gas Related Licenses

NLNG pledges continuous investment in clean energy

GMD/CEO FBN HOLDING PLC ,NNAMDI OKONKWO, DAUGHTER, ODERA,WEDDED HILARY NWANKWO

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates for Women’s Leadership in industrialization

by Peter Anayo0103

Nairobi, Kenya –  President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, led a distinguished delegation from the NSE to Kenya for the 31st Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) International Convention, a major gathering of engineering professionals focused on advancing industrialization across Africa.

 

Held under the theme “Industrialization for Economic Transformation and Employment Creation,” the convention brought together engineering leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across the continent to discuss strategies for harnessing industrial development to drive economic growth and job creation.

 

A highlight of the convention was the 7th Women Engineers’ Summit, where NSE President delivered a compelling keynote address on “The Importance of Women’s Leadership in the Era of Industrialization.” In her speech, she underscored the pivotal role women play in leadership and innovation within the engineering sector, particularly as countries across Africa intensify efforts toward industrial transformation.

 

The President emphasized that as the engineering industry grows, it must prioritize gender inclusivity and actively support women’s involvement in leadership positions. “Industrialization requires diverse perspectives and inclusive leadership to effectively address our continent’s unique challenges and to foster economic resilience,” she said.

 

The Nigerian delegation’s participation underscored NSE’s commitment to fostering international collaborations that propel engineering excellence and sustainable development throughout Africa.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, Grace Ifejirika and Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos.

NewChampion

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Catholic Men’s Guild Annual Conference held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO