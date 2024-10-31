NLNG pledges continuous investment in clean energy

The Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), has assured continuous investment in clean energy through expansion of LNG space both for domestic and export markets.

The Company’s new General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Sofia Horsfall, made the comment during her introduction to the media in Lagos.

She said, “It is an expression of a commitment to a future where clean, accessible and reliable energy is a reality for all. This is our purpose, and it resonates with the vision you have shared with the public in your reporting, shaping the perception and trust the world has in us.”

Horsfall will take over from Andy Odeh as the new General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development with effect from November 1, 2024.

Odeh told journalists on Tuesday in Lagos that Horsfall, who has many years of experience on the job, would bring in fresh ideas as the new external relations manager of the company.

Odeh is retiring after 26 years in the NLNG.

Horsfall described the new responsibility as a time for introspection to ensure that the relationship, which has been developed with stakeholders over the years, is sustainably maintained.

She expressed her deep gratitude to Odeh, whose commitment and leadership she said “have cultivated a powerful partnership between NLNG and our esteemed media colleagues”.

“Andy, thank you for your unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions in amplifying our voice and vision,” she said.

Speaking on the rebranding drive of the NLNG, Horsfall noted that the move marks more than a visual evolution.

She also thanked the media for the role in ensuring that the NLNG story is told.

“Today, as we proudly embrace our new identity, encapsulated by the inspiring banner, “Inspiring a Sustainable Future,” we acknowledge the vital role each of you has played in telling our story over the past 25 years.

“You have been central to sharing our milestones and growth with the world, from our first steps to this transformative point. Now, as we stand united under this reimagined brand, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and global impact.

“I want to take a moment to thank each of you, our valued media stakeholders, for being here today. Your presence speaks to the strength of the partnership we have built over the years and your dedication to sharing the unfolding story of NLNG with your audiences. Your support, time, and insights are vital to our continued success, and we are truly grateful for the critical role you play in our journey.

“As I step into this role, I look forward to deepening the invaluable collaboration we have built. Together, we have the power to elevate NLNG’s influence and aspirations to new heights, and I am excited to partner with each of you to bring our shared vision to life. Thank you for your warm welcome and steadfast suppo