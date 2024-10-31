Marowin enhances industry uptime with exclusive Elcometer partnership

Indigenous engineering and procurement firm Marowin Engineering and Development Limited has announced its exclusive partnership with Elcometer, a renowned manufacturer of equipment crucial for maintaining integrity and flow assurance in pipeline systems.

The collaboration, showcased at the ongoing African Downstream Energy Week in Lagos, gives local industries ready access to Elcometer’s cutting-edge equipment and tools, aiming to bolster operational reliability across Nigeria and Ghana.

Speaking to petroleum industry journalists at the event, Mr. Ayodele Adegoju, Marowin’s representative, emphasized the significance of this development for Nigeria’s industrial and petroleum sectors.

“Our partnership with Elcometer not only shortens procurement time but enhances uptime for clients by providing essential equipment locally,” Adegoju explained.

With this distribution agreement, Marowin is positioning itself as a critical provider in the oil and gas industry, offering solutions that streamline processes and improve the safety and longevity of industrial facilities.

Flow assurance and system integrity are vital for operational efficiency in industries reliant on pipelines, from oil and gas to petrochemicals. As pipelines age, they become prone to micro-wear and degradation, leading to potential leaks or breakdowns if not properly maintained.

The comprehensive range of Elcometer products, now accessible through Marowin, allows companies to conduct regular maintenance checks and preventive measures to avoid these costly failures.

Elcometer’s offerings include specialized equipment for coating, spraying, blasting, and a range of non-destructive testing (NDT) tools. These tools enable companies to measure material thickness, test adhesion, and assess surface profiles, ensuring that pipelines and other flow-critical systems remain safe and functional.

These capabilities are essential for maintaining the integrity of pipeline networks and facilities, especially as private refinery projects gain traction in Nigeria and the demand for high-quality infrastructure escalates.

Marowin’s entry into this market comes at a pivotal moment, as African countries seek to strengthen cross-border energy connections and streamline fuel transport.

Addressing delegates at the African Downstream Energy Week, the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed, underscored the critical role of regional energy alliances, highlighting Nigeria’s West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) and the planned Trans-Moroccan pipeline.

These pipelines, channeling gas from the Niger Delta to power plants and industries across Benin, Togo, Ghana, and beyond, illustrate the growing emphasis on dependable infrastructure.

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hammid, Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana, pointed to the need for reliable pipelines over trucking and barging for fuel transport. He stressed that efficient pipelines not only cut costs but also mitigate the risks associated with transporting fuel through unofficial channels.

Marowin stated that the products it propagates hold potential for broad applications across the industry.

The Elcometer range, now available through Marowin, caters to all segments of the petroleum industry—upstream, midstream, and downstream. From assessing surface profiles to conducting dry film thickness tests, these tools equip industry players with precise, high-standard options for equipment inspection and maintenance. By ensuring facility integrity, these products are key to preventing unexpected shutdowns, reducing maintenance costs, and enhancing overall industry standards.

Adegoju expressed confidence that Elcometer’s established reputation, combined with Marowin’s in-country accessibility, will foster a safer and more efficient operational environment for industry players.

As the sole distributor of these essential products in Nigeria and Ghana, he explained, Marowin Engineering is positioning itself as a cornerstone for industry reliability and efficiency in the region.

This partnership not only highlights Marowin’s commitment to supporting the industry but also signals a strategic shift towards high-quality, locally available resources, aligning with Africa’s larger energy development goals.