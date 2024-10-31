Lagos seals Ikeja Golf Club over safety concern

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA has sealed off Ikeja Golf Club for negligence and disregard for public safety.

In a statement on Wednesday, LASBCA’s Director of Public Affairs, Adu Ademuyiwa, said the enforcement followed numerous complaints about safety lapses at the club.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Building Control Agency has taken decisive action by sealing off the Ikeja Golf Club at Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, after several incidents of negligence raised concerns about the public, safety of lives and property damage.

“The closure was prompted by repeated complaints and a recent incident in which a golf ball struck a LASBCA staff member in its Ikeja Headquarters premises.

“In addition to this unfortunate incident, there have been multiple cases of errant golf balls causing damage to vehicles in the vicinity.”

The agency further noted that stray golf balls had been reported causing damage to vehicles in the area, with the club’s management allegedly ignoring repeated instructions to implement necessary safety measures such as protective netting or modified play areas.

LASBCA General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, criticized the club’s management and players for their apparent disregard for public safety.

“It is concerning to witness such negligence from a reputable establishment. Persistent disregard for safety regulations is unacceptable, particularly when it puts lives and property at risk,” Oki said.

Oki stressed that the club’s lack of preventive measures violates safety regulations and underscored LASBCA’s commitment to protecting residents and visitors from preventable hazards.

He added that the club would remain sealed until it implemented adequate safety measures to address the risks.