30.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

EKEDC Announces the Commencement of the STS 2.0 Free Meter Upgrade on…

NMDPRA ,Ukoha Says There is Upsurge In Gas Related Licenses

NLNG pledges continuous investment in clean energy

GMD/CEO FBN HOLDING PLC ,NNAMDI OKONKWO, DAUGHTER, ODERA,WEDDED HILARY NWANKWO

Investigative hearing members, House Rep. Committee on Public Accounts with Fed. Ministry…

OTL: NMDPRA, Ukoha Calls for Investment to Tackle Inefficiencies in Nigeria’s Petroleum…

HP partners WARIF on digital literacy to curb gender-based violence 

Bayelsa court halts NUJ state council election, adjourns case to November 4

Thousands of Rivers people troop out to celebrate failed impeachment attempt on…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Investigative hearing members, House Rep. Committee on Public Accounts with Fed. Ministry of Works held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo079

L—R …Chairman Committee on Public Accounts Hon, Bamidele Salam,Deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon, Jaremaih Umaru  and member of the Committee Hon, Okey-Joe Onuakawsi at the Investigative Hearing Members, House Representative Committee on Public Accounts with Federal Ministry of Works held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photo: Anayo Opera.

L—R …Chairman Committee on Public Accounts Hon, Bamidele Salam member of the Committee Hon, Muhammed Ahmed Sani, Deputy Chairman of the Committee Hon, Jaremaih Umaru,and member of the Committee , Ho, Okey-Joe Onuakawsi at the Investigative Hearing Members, House Representative Committee on Public Accounts with Federal Ministry of Works held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photo: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigeria Institute Of Electrical And Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) visit ACMD

NewChampion

Meeting by committee with leadership of Bida Polytechnic held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru Celebrate his 70th Birthday of Amazing Grace in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO