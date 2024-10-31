27.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Inauguration of Local Organising Committee of Nat’l Legislative organised by, members House of Rep. Committee on Nutrition , Food Security held in Abuja

L—R …Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon , Benjamin Kalu, Chairman of the Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Hon, Chike Okoafor, Secretary of the Committee Mrs Mullicen t Egenit and member of the Committee Hon, Chinaedu Ogor AT the Inauguration of the Local Organising Committee [LOC] of the National Legislative, Summit on Nutrition and Food, been organized by, members House of Representative Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, held at the National Assembly in Abuja Pix by Anayo Opera.

 

  L—R …Member of the Committee Hon, Oby Orgbu, Deputy Speaker House of Representative  Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu, and  Chairman of the Committee on Nutrition and Food Security,  Hon,  Chike Okafor,  at the inauguration of the Local Organising  Committee [LOC] of the  National Legislative,  Summit on Nutrition and Food, been organised by, members  House of  Representative Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, held at the National Assembly in  Abuja Photo:   Anayo  Opara.

