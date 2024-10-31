Imo Police beef up security for the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Victor Duruamaku, Owerri

Imo state police command has put in place a robust security arrangements to maintain security and orderliness during and after the burial of the late chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu , Friday November 1, 2024 at his country home in Attah Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state

To ensure celebrations, the command has strictly warned that no unregistered masquerades will be allowed near the venue of the event

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, however met with the heads of security agencies in the state, the Special Adviser on Security Affairs, and the Commissioner for Imo State Homeland Security at the Command’s Headquarters Owerri, to discuss enhanced security measures

According to an official statement issued in Owerri imo State capital today, the meeting allowed service commanders to develop a comprehensive security plan for the event.

The statement further revealed that ” to ensure safety, all entry and exit points into the state have been reinforced, and reconnaissance operations have been conducted at event centers with joint security personnel strategically deployed.”

Also, the statement said, Road Safety and Police traffic wardens have been tasked with effective traffic management and control while Personnel are expected to uphold the highest professional standards in their duties.

The command maintained that Masquerade groups intending to perform at the event must register with the DSS while members of the public intending to attend the event can be assured of their safety, as robust security measures are in place to ensure a peaceful celebration.

However, those with criminal intentions are advised to stay away, as they will be apprehended, the command advised

pointing out that security agencies are committed to

partnering with stakeholders and event organizers to provide a safe environment for all who come to honor Chief Iwuanyanwu’s legacy.