HP partners WARIF on digital literacy to curb gender-based violence 

Infotech

by Ugo Amadi043
A multinational tech company, HP Inc. has declared a collaboration with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) to combat the menace of sexual and gender-based violence through digital literacy in Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement by the Managing Director for Southern and Central Africa at HP, Yesh Surjoodeen.
Surjoodeen said the partnership was strategic to have a collective action against SGBV which is a ‘complex global challenge.’
He stated that by taking meaningful action, each party could contribute to making a real impact.
Surjoodeen pointed to research indicating that literacy plays a crucial role in empowering women to navigate abusive situations and achieve economic independence.
“By fostering literacy and providing access to education, societies can empower women with the skills needed for employment and economic independence,” he said.
A national survey conducted by WARIF revealed that nearly 25 per cent of females aged 18 to 24 experienced sexual abuse before turning 18.
Surjoodeen noted that those figures might be conservative, given the stigma associated with reporting such incidents.
In response to those alarming statistics, the WARIF Girls’ Project Plus and HP launched an initiative aimed at empowering secondary school girls with digital literacy skills.
The programme was designed to help students recognise early signs of sexual violence and respond effectively.
“This year’s initiative involved students from Surulere Senior High School and Ijaiye Ojokoro Junior College in Lagos, achieving a nearly 100 per cent success rate.
“Participants as young as 10 years old were educated on critical topics, such as ‘My Body and I’, ‘What is Abuse?’ and ‘Reporting the Abuser’, facilitated by trained WARIF educators. The curriculum also covered essential skills in effective leadership and entrepreneurship,” Surjoodeen remarked.
He stated that the programme integrated digital literacy, enabling girls to navigate online platforms safely.
The Managing Director said the major highlights of the programme were—training sessions on digital literacy, the distribution of educational resources, and the awarding of certificates to participants upon completion.
Beyond the collaboration, he noted that HP was committed to equipping women and girls with future-ready skills through programs like HP LIFE and HP IDEA.

