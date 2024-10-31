30.2 C
GMD/CEO FBN HOLDING PLC ,NNAMDI OKONKWO, DAUGHTER, ODERA,WEDDED HILARY NWANKWO

by NewChampion087

L-r Parents of the Bride GMD/CEO FBN Holdings PLc, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, his wife Mrs. Uche; Mr. Hilary Nwankwo, his wife Former  Miss Odera Okonkwo; Parents of the groom Dr ( Mrs.) Gift Nwankwo and Mazi Sunny Nwankwo, during the wedding of their Children at Our Saviour Church TBS in Lagos, on 31/3/2024. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI

Mr. Hilary Chisom Nwankwo his wife Former Miss Odera Obianuju Okonkwo

L-r Chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr John Momoh his wife Mrs Olusola; Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited. Sir Olu Okenwo; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; and Lady Adejoke Okenwo.

L-r  Former Director –General  (NIMASA)  Dr Dakuku Peterside’ ;Father of the Bride  Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo ; Mrs.  Dudun Atedo Peterside ‘;Group Chairman of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ,  Mr Atedo  Peterside.

L-r  Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika; Former minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

l-r Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited , Elder Eke Ekeoma , MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma;  Executive Director at Zenith Bank PLC.   Mrs Adobi Nwapa; Chairman Zinox Group , Dr Leo Stan Ekeh.

L-r  Prince Ike Iloghalu ; Group Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief  Champion  Newspaper. Dr. Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa; Mrs. Chinwe Iloghalu.

Officiating minister, The Rev’dOsinupebi Bolajoko. presenting the marriage Certificate   to  Mr  Hilary Nwankwo his wife Mrs Odera.

L-r Parents of the Bride GMD/CEO .FBN Holdings PLc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo his wife Mrs. Uche; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR); CEO , Nispo Pharmaceuticals Limited ,Afam Ukatu.

L-r  Executive Director at Zenith Bank PLC.  Mrs Adobi Nwapa; Mrs Chidinma Obi; Engr. Ernest Nwapa; ;Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON);

Mrs. Ngozi Akabueze  her husband  Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation Ben Akabueze; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).

L-r .Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at G.M.O. & Co. Ltd. Mr. Collins Chikeluba; Chairman/CEO of Skymit Motors Limited ,Mr Tayo Ayeni ;  father of the bride ,GMD/CEO .FBN Holdings PLc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo;  Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)  Mr Olusegun Awolowo.

L-r .Miss Joy , Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Miss Blossom

l-R  Obahon Ohieweri , Uche Val Obi (SAN)  Raymond Mgbeokwere ; Dr Okey Nwude , and Chuks Okonkwo.

L-r Chairman of Nepal Oil & Gas Services Limited , Elder Eke Ekeoma , MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma;   Mrs UJu Odunukwe , her husband  Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels and Resorts Limited Chief  Charles Odunukwe.

L-r Chief Nelson Nweke, Mrs Ogechukwu Nweke , Mr Fred ILozue and Mrs Lynda ILozue.

L-r Parents of the Bride GMD/CEO .FBN Holdings PLc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo ,his wife Mrs. Uche ;MD/Editor –Chief New Telegraph Newspapers, MR Ayo Aminu.

L-r Founder and CEO of JSK Consulting Group , Dr Janet Adetu, her husband Former Board Member of FBN Holdings PLC,Otunba Seni Adetu, Chairman,   Odu’a Investment Company Limited Group Otunba Bimbo Ashiru.

 

Mr. Hilary Chisom Nwankwo his wife Former Miss Odera Obianuju Okonkwo, cutting their wedding cake .

L-r Barrister Chidinma Obi; retired Nigerian Major General, Obi Umahi; Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR).; Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited  , Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; Shekinah Obiumahi.

L-r Former President ,Nigeria football  federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick ; Brides father Nnamdi Okonkwo ; Former Minister of Transportation,Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, representative of Enugu State Governor , Hon Nathaniel Urama ,during the reception of the wedding of  Hilary Chisom Nwankwo his wife Former Miss Odera Obianuju Okonkwo at Landmark in Lagos on 2/4/2024 . PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI

