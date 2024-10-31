27.2 C
Lagos
October 31, 2024
Trending now

Marowin enhances industry uptime with exclusive Elcometer partnership

Embark on projects with direct impact on citizens – Omoworare urges governors

N/Delta has enough human logistics resources to heal the industry – Membere…

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Hardel & Enic staff, engineers bid Iwuanyanwu farewell in Owerri

Empowerment scheme

UBA set to establish a subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, reinforces commitment to…

Zenith Bank’s PBT hits N1.0trn in Q3, records remarkable triple digit top…

Plateau records 99% reduction in poliomyelitis cases – Expert

Senate reconstitutes c’ttee to probe economic sabotage in petroleum industry

10 dead, 7 rescued in Ibadan building collapse

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Empowerment scheme

by Peter Anayo059

R -L… Madam Abiola Arogundade (SSAP-TVEE), Mrs. Eucharia Okpalannadi (the beneficiary) and Barr. Uju Kenneth-Ohanenye (Former Minister of Women Affairs) in the Solar Kiosk before it was carted away by the beneficiary.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Reps deliberates on need to increase budgetary on allocation of FERMA held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

NSE President leads delegation to Kenya for 31st IEK Int’l Convention, advocates for Women’s Leadership in industrialization

Peter Anayo

Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, Grace Ifejirika and Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO