Embark on projects with direct impact on citizens – Omoworare urges governors

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A former Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly matter, Babajide Omoworare, has urged state Governors to implement projects that will have direct impact on citizens.

Speaking at the commissioning of 10 Ife City roads and light up Ile-Ife projects, on Thursday, Omoworare lamented the construction of flyovers with huge amounts of money, noting that there are major roads which needs immediate attention.

“You see a lot of people do roads without considering the impact. People will start building bridges without considering the impact, a bridge that one vehicle will ply on maybe in one hour.

“There are places that hundred of millions, billions are being spent now to build bridges that are not necessary. I know 2-3 places in Osun that are of extreme importance to build bridges but they are not building it.

“I am trying my best at the Federal level to see that Federal govt comes to intervene in that aspect but internal roads in South West especially are very bad. These are roads that have been made 40-50 years ago and nothing have happened with respect to them so that is what we are doing at the moment.”

Speaking on the newly constructed roads projects , Omoworare said he facilitated the projects as part of his own contribution to the development of his town.

He named the roads to be included, Obalogun street, Orunobaado Street, Gbelenkan Street, Oke Ayetooro Street, Abewela Street, Odoogbe street, Odo-agbo Street, Part Aiyelabowo Street, Orilonishe Street and Ogboni Lane.

According to him, the roads were constructed by the federal government but were facilitated by me.

Meanwhile, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye, represented by Obalufe, Oba Idowu Adediwura, while commissioning the road lauded Omoworare dedication to the development of the ancient town

He said, “these roads symbolize not only his commitment to practical progress but also his desire to bridge pathways of unity and prosperity for the generations to come. By championing infrastructure projects and fostering local development, Senator Omoworare continues to embody the values of hard work and loyalty to our ancestral land.”