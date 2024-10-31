30.2 C
EKEDC Announces the Commencement of the STS 2.0 Free Meter Upgrade on October 31

by Ugo Amadi081
…..Encourages Customers to Load Previous Tokens Before Upgrading
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has set Thursday, October 31, 2024, as the starting date for the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) 2.0-meter upgrade for its metered customers. This upgrade, prompted by the scheduled expiration of the current vending platform, will transition customers to a more advanced and efficient system.
The upgrade process is simple and can be completed by following these easy steps:
  1. Visit (http://kctcheck.ekedp.com), enter your meter number, and click “search.”
  2. Retrieve two sets of 20-digit Key Change Tokens (KCTs) displayed on the screen.
  3. Enter the first KCT and press “Enter.”
  4. Enter the second KCT and press “Enter” to complete the upgrade.
Alternatively, customers can receive the KCTs when they purchase electricity units. They will be provided with two KCTs along with their regular token, which they must load to upgrade the meter.
 Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy urged customers to complete the upgrade before November 24, 2024, and advised them to load any previously purchased tokens before beginning the upgrade. Lasaki stated, “We encourage our customers to load any existing tokens before applying the KCTs, as old tokens will no longer work on upgraded meters.”
Customers needing assistance can visit any EKEDC District or Zonal office, where help desks are available. EKEDC staff will also be physically available to assist on Saturdays, November 2 and 9, 2024.
Lasaki emphasized that the upgrade process is completely free of any charges and that customers should not pay anyone for the process

