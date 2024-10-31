Daniel Dauda, Jos

Permanent secretary Federal Ministry of women affairs, Amb. Gabriel Tanimu Aduda has stated that the national women economic empowerment (WEE) policy if fully domesticated and implemented will serve as a game-changer in addressing women’s development issues in Nigeria.

Aduda acknowledged what makes the policy different is that, for the first time, we are embracing a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to women’s economic empowerment. “It spans sectors like financial inclusion, agriculture, economy, procurement, and social services.”

He made this known Wednesday at the ongoing 24th regular national council on women affairs held in Jos.

Daily Champion reports that the 24th regular national council delegates meeting champion by Federal rministry of women affairs in collaboration with Plateau State mini stry of women affairs and social development.

It focused on the theme:”Renewed Hope Agenda: promoting women economic empowerment, health, education and justice for global competitiveness and relevance.”

According to the permanent secretary, Previously, empowerment efforts were often isolated, resulting in fragmented initiatives with limited impact. The WEE Policy provides a coordinated framework from the federal level to states, local governments, and even ward levels. “This coordination will ensure that resources and efforts across all levels align toward the same goals, resulting in better-directed funds, more effective budgeting, and ultimately, a stronger impact on women’s economic empowerment.”

“We’re seeing significant progress in some states like Kaduna, Kano, and Lagos, which have been particularly proactive. These states have advanced the policy through their state assemblies, with some bills already awaiting gubernatorial assent. At the federal level, we continue to advocate for domestication in all 36 states and the FCT.”

Director of economic services department, Federal ministry of women affairs, Blessing Anulike, confirmed the National WEE Policy is a strategic document that provides a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to women empowerment initiatives across Nigeria.

“It serves as both a blueprint and coordinating guide for the Nigerian government and its partners across the private, public, and social sectors. This policy outlines interventions that will help ensure every Nigerian woman, no matter her location or the challenges she faces, can achieve economic empowerment, self-reliance, and support her family, contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic growth.”

However, Yakubu Muhammad,Director of Planning, Researchand Statistics for the State Ministry of Women, Children, and Disabled Communities, Kano state who doubles as the Secretary and Technical Officer of the Committee, said they have taken a collaborative approach, engaging CSOs, private sectors, and even traditional rulers. “These leaders are close to the people and can champion the need for a women’s economic empowerment policy without barriers.”