Dangiwa Inaugurates Builders Disciplinary Tribunal

… commends CORBON for collaborative engagement

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa yesterday inaugurated a seven member Disciplinary Tribunal for Registered Builders of Nigeria.

The Disciplinary Tribunal is charged with the duty of considering and determining any case of infraction by the members referred to it by the panel established by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON)

In his inauguration speech, the Minister expressed the Ministry’s dedication to collaborate with professional bodies and regulatory agencies in the building environment, in order to ensure that it meets global standards.

The tribunal is a part of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON),

empowered with the duty of upholding the standards of the building profession, as well as guarding public safety.

Dangiwa disclosed that the inauguration was facilitated by sections 16 (1) and (2) of the Builders Registration Act, Cap B13, LFN 2004 which guides the establishment of the tribunal.

While acknowledging the responsibility of builders to construct safe and reliable structures that protect lives, the Minister emphasized on the importance of adhering to regulations and standards in the profession, warning about the catastrophic consequence of compromising safety.

“I have always believed that establishing structures, systems and procedures that enforce adherence to professional standards and ethics is crucial” he said.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the recurring pattern of building collapse across the country, citing the tragic incident which recently occurred in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He also stated that the Builders Disciplinary Tribunal is designed to take decisive action on issues concerning gaps in enforcement and professional diligence in the building industry.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, negligence, misconduct, or compromise on safety standards will not be tolerated in the building industry” he warned.

Arc. Dangiwa commended the CORBON for its collaborative engagement with the Ministry in providing a list of qualified nominees, further charging members of the tribunal to uphold the trust and credibility of the building profession by ensuring that disciplinary cases are managed with integrity, fairness and transparency.

“Your decisions will have far-reaching effects, and I trust you to carry out your responsibilities with the diligence and professionalism that this mandate requires”, he said.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated members, the Chairman of the Registered Builders Disciplinary Tribunal, Bldr. Samson Ameh Opaluwah stated that the inauguration of the Tribunal signified a bold statement by the Federal Government of Nigeria through Minister Dangiwa, that professionalism and regulation by law are being further entrenched in the building industry.

He assured the Minister that the tribunal would enforce discipline on builders who are found wanting, further promising commitment to the professionalization of the building environment.