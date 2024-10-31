Book on solutions to challenges, judgment writing in Nigeria launched

An innovative book, The Art and Essentials of Judgment Writing, co-authored by Hon. Justice Esohe Frances Ikponmwen, Emeritus Chief Judge of Edo State, Nigeria, and Gladys Omage, International and dual-licensed lawyer,offers a timely solution to the challenges Nigeria is grappling with.

The book identified some of the challenges as political interference, corruption, and public distrust in its institutions, adding that the judiciary remains at the center of the nation’s most critical issues.

The book argues that clear, well-written judgments are vital to restoring public confidence in the judiciary, reinforcing democracy, and ensuring justice for all.

According to the authors, the Nigerian judiciary, tasked with upholding the rule of law, has seen its credibility weakened in recent years, with many citizens skeptical about whether court rulings are free from external influence, especially in politically-charged cases.

This distrust, the book observed, undermines the legal system’s ability to serve as a neutral arbiter of justice.

The authors, highlighting that transparency in judgment writing is crucial for rebuilding this trust, explained: “When judgments are written in clear, accessible language, the public can understand and follow the reasoning behind decisions”.

They further said this transparency allowed citizens to see that the judiciary is acting impartially, based on legal principles rather than political pressure.

The book pointed out that in cases involving electoral disputes or high-profile corruption trials, clear judgments could help reduce tension and prevent unrest.

The authors, who identified corruption as a “Persistent Challenge” and one of Nigeria’s most deeply rooted problems, which the judiciary is frequently called upon to address, said: “From bribery scandals to the misuse of public funds, corrupt practices have been a disease on Nigeria’s political and economic landscape”.

However, they stated that the effectiveness of corruption trials often depended on the quality of the judgment that follows, adding that “Ambiguously written rulings can create loopholes that corrupt individuals exploit, allowing them to escape justice”.

“The Art and Essentials of Judgment Writing”emphasizes that clear, logically-structured judgments are crucial for closing these gaps. A well-written judgment not only ensures that justice is served in a particular case but also sets a legal precedent for future cases, making it harder for corruption to thrive,” the authors further stated in the book.

On Judicial Independence, which is described as: “A Safeguard for Democracy”, the authors stted: “An independent judiciary is critical for checking the excesses of political power in any democracy. Nigeria has seen its judiciary come under fire during election periods, with courts facing pressure to deliver favourable rulings to certain political actors”.

The book argues that clear, transparent judgments serve as a defense against political interference, noting: “When a ruling is well-reasoned and logically sound, it is much harder for external forces to challenge its integrity”.

The book, which provides practical guidance on improving judgment writing, according to its authors, its broader mission is to contribute to Nigeria’s judicial reform efforts, while advocating for new standards that prioritize clarity and accessibility, making the legal process understandable for both legal professionals and the public.

“Improving judgment writing is not just a technical issue; it is a matter of public interest. When citizens can easily follow the reasoning behind court rulings, they are more likely to trust the judicial process and feel that justice is being served”, the authors further pointed out.

Stating that the Nigerian judiciary faces immense challenges, they stated: “But the path forward lies in reforming how judgments are written”.

By making court rulings more transparent and accessible, the judiciary can help bridge the gap between legal institutions and the public. This transparency is critical in addressing pressing issues like corruption and ensuring fair elections.

“The Art and Essentials of Judgment Writing”, offers a roadmap for creating a judicial system that is accountable, transparent, and trusted by all.

The book’s message is clear: well-written judgments can help build a stronger, more just society, where the rule of law prevails, and no one is above it”, the authors submitted.

